Exploring Analyst Estimates for A.O. Smith (AOS) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that A.O. Smith (AOS) will report quarterly earnings of $0.97 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 8.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $987.3 million, exhibiting a decrease of 3.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.6% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some A.O. Smith metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenue- North America' stands at $763.85 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.4% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenue- Rest of World' of $234.39 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Segment Operating Earnings (NON-GAAP)- North America' reaching $180.26 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $198.40 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Segment Operating Earnings (NON-GAAP)- Rest of World' should come in at $22.62 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $25.90 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Segment Operating Earnings (GAAP)- North America' at $174.91 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $198.40 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Segment Operating Earnings (GAAP)- Rest of World' will reach $23.46 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $25.90 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, shares of A.O. Smith have returned +12.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% change. Currently, AOS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

