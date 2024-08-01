Exploring Analyst Estimates for Amgen (AMGN) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Amgen (AMGN) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $4.92 per share, reflecting a decline of 1.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $8.3 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 18.9%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Amgen metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus estimate for 'Product Sales- Neulasta- Total' stands at $135.63 million. The estimate points to a change of -42.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Product sales' to reach $7.96 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +19.2%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Other revenues' will reach $330.72 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Product Sales- EPOGEN- Total' will reach $46.33 million. The estimate suggests a change of -24.1% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Product Sales- EPOGEN- US' will likely reach $46.36 million. The estimate suggests a change of -24% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Product Sales-Enbrel- US' of $926.41 million. The estimate indicates a change of -12.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Product Sales- Enbrel- ROW' at $10.53 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -19%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Product Sales- Neulasta- US' should arrive at $104.16 million. The estimate points to a change of -47.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Product Sales- Otezla- US' will reach $476.86 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Product Sales- Otezla- ROW' to come in at $109.64 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Product Sales- Prolia- ROW' reaching $367.31 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Product Sales- Prolia- US' should come in at $735.47 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.4%.



Shares of Amgen have demonstrated returns of +7.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AMGN is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

