Exploring Analyst Estimates for Amgen (AMGN) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Amgen (AMGN) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $4.73 per share, reflecting a decline of 3.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $8.49 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.2%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Amgen metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Product Sales- Ultra Rare products- Total' of $156.34 million. The estimate indicates a change of -12.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Product Sales- TEZSPIRE- Total' to come in at $426.02 million. The estimate points to a change of +49.5% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Product Sales- KRYSTEXXA- Total' should come in at $290.49 million. The estimate indicates a change of +23.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Product Sales- TEPEZZA- Total' will reach $429.30 million. The estimate points to a change of +12.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Product Sales- BLINCYTO- U.S.' to reach $294.01 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.7% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Product Sales- KYPROLIS- ROW' will reach $105.77 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Product Sales- Repatha- U.S.' should arrive at $440.08 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +28.3%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Product Sales- Repatha- ROW' will likely reach $373.03 million. The estimate indicates a change of +19.2% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Product Sales- BLINCYTO- ROW' will reach $120.48 million. The estimate points to a change of +24.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Product Sales- KYPROLIS- U.S.' stands at $221.85 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Product Sales- XGEVA- ROW' reaching $150.23 million. The estimate points to a change of -27.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Product Sales- XGEVA- U.S.' at $244.60 million. The estimate indicates a change of -32.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Over the past month, shares of Amgen have returned -1.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.3% change. Currently, AMGN carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.