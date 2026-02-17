Exploring Analyst Estimates for Americold Realty Trust (COLD) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.37 per share in its forthcoming report, representing no change year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $658.81 million, declining 1.1% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Americold Realty Trust metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Rent, storage and warehouse services' stands at $599.67 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.1% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Third-party managed services' will reach $9.74 million. The estimate points to a change of -3.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Global Warehouse- Warehouse services' will reach $344.54 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.6% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Global Warehouse- Rent and storage' to come in at $255.14 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Transportation services' at $49.39 million. The estimate points to a change of -1% from the year-ago quarter.

Americold Realty Trust shares have witnessed a change of -8.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), COLD is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.