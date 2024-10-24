Exploring Analyst Estimates for American Tower (AMT) Q3 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, American Tower (AMT) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.54 per share, reflecting a decline of 1.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.76 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 1.9%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.2% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific American Tower metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Total operating revenues- Data Centers' will reach $231.88 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.4%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total operating revenues- Services' will likely reach $55.32 million. The estimate suggests a change of +112.8% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total operating revenues- Total Property' will reach $2.71 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenues- U.S. & Canada' of $1.32 billion. The estimate points to a change of -0.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenues- Total International' stands at $1.16 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -7.6% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Revenues- Africa' to come in at $287.74 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.1%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Revenues- Europe' at $202.13 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.1%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'U.S. & Canada - Ending Balance' should come in at 42,064. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 42,528.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total - Ending Balance' will reach 172,777. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 222,858 in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Organic Tenant Billings Growth - Total International' should arrive at 4.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 7.9%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Organic Tenant Billings Growth - U.S. & Canada' reaching 4.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 5.3% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'International - Ending Balance' to reach 105,607. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 180,330 in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for American Tower here>>>



Shares of American Tower have experienced a change of -4% in the past month compared to the +1.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AMT is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

American Tower Corporation (AMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.