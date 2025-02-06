Exploring Analyst Estimates for American International Group (AIG) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, American International Group (AIG) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.29 per share, reflecting a decline of 27.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $6.77 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 46.8%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.2% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific American International Group metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'General Insurance- Net premiums earned' to come in at $5.91 billion. The estimate indicates a change of 0% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted Revenue- Total Other Operations' will reach $92.83 million. The estimate suggests a change of +13.2% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'General Insurance- Net investment income' to reach $759.90 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'General Insurance- Net premiums written' will likely reach $6.68 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +16.1%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted Revenue- Other Operations- Net investment income' at $93.50 million. The estimate indicates a change of +70% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Combined Ratio - Total General Insurance' will reach 92.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 89.1% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Expense Ratio - Total General Insurance' stands at 31.9%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 32.6% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Loss Ratio - Total General Insurance' of 60.1%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 56.5% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Combined Ratio - International - Commercial Lines' will reach 86.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 85.5%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Combined Ratio - North America - Personal Insurance' should come in at 109.7%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 101.8% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Combined Ratio - International - Personal Insurance' should arrive at 96.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 97.7% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Combined Ratio - North America - Commercial Lines' reaching 90.9%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 85.1% in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for American International Group here>>>



Shares of American International Group have experienced a change of +2.7% in the past month compared to the +2.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AIG is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.