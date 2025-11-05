Exploring Analyst Estimates for American Healthcare REIT (AHR) Q3 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect American Healthcare REIT (AHR) to post quarterly earnings of $0.42 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 16.7%. Revenues are expected to be $565.26 million, up 7.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain American Healthcare REIT metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Resident fees and services' to come in at $535.68 million. The estimate points to a change of +12.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Real estate revenue' stands at $39.47 million. The estimate indicates a change of -16% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Depreciation and amortization' to reach $42.39 million.

Shares of American Healthcare REIT have experienced a change of +12% in the past month compared to the +1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), AHR is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.

