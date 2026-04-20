Exploring Analyst Estimates for American Express (AXP) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, American Express (AXP) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $4.03 per share, reflecting an increase of 10.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $18.62 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.7%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some American Express metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Card Member loans' at $150.92 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $139.20 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Commercial Services - Card Member loans - Total loans' to come in at $32.24 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $31.24 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Commercial Services - Card Member loans - Average loans' stands at $31.37 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $30.31 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'International Card Services - Card Member loans - consumer and small business - Average loans' reaching $20.82 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $17.41 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'International Card Services - Card Member loans - consumer and small business - Total loans' will reach $21.28 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $17.89 billion in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'U.S. Consumer Services - Card Member loans - Total loans' will likely reach $97.40 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $90.07 billion.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Network volumes' will reach $480.29 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $439.60 billion in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Book value per common share' should arrive at $47.93 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $42.28 .

Analysts forecast 'Card Member loans - Average loans' to reach $149.65 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $137.70 billion.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'U.S. Consumer Services - Card Member loans - Average loans' should come in at $97.47 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $89.98 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total non-interest revenues' of $14.03 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $12.80 billion in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Interest Income' will reach $4.56 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $4.17 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

American Express shares have witnessed a change of +12.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AXP is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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