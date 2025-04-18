Exploring Analyst Estimates for American Airlines (AAL) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that American Airlines (AAL) will announce quarterly loss of $0.69 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 102.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $12.52 billion, declining 0.4% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 27% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific American Airlines metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Passenger' at $11.52 billion. The estimate points to a change of +0.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Other' will likely reach $970.24 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.9% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Cargo' to come in at $197.57 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.7% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Passenger revenue- Domestic' stands at $8.43 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +2.1% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Passenger revenue- Latin America' will reach $1.78 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6.4%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Passenger revenue- Total International' will reach $3.29 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Passenger revenue- Pacific' to reach $319.41 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.8%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating cost per ASM excluding net special items and fuel - Total' should arrive at 14.58 cents. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 13.49 cents in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating cost per ASM excluding net special items - Total' will reach 18.37 cents. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 17.72 cents.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Passenger load factor (percent) - Total' of 82.8%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 81.5% in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Passenger revenue per ASM - Total' should come in at 16.37 cents. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 16.25 cents.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total revenue per ASM - Total' reaching 17.99 cents. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 17.83 cents.



