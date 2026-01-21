Exploring Analyst Estimates for Amerant Bancorp (AMTB) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Amerant Bancorp Inc. (AMTB) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.43 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 14% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $106.51 million, declining 4.3% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 6.8% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Amerant Bancorp metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Non-Performing Loans' will reach $127.37 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $104.10 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Net interest margin' to come in at 3.8%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.8%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Efficiency Ratio' reaching 70.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 74.9% in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average Balances - Total interest-earning assets' of $9.36 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $9.30 billion in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Non-Performing Assets' will reach $143.98 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $122.18 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Noninterest income' to reach $17.89 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $23.68 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net interest income' will reach $88.62 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $87.63 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, Amerant Bancorp shares have recorded returns of +1.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AMTB will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (AMTB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

