Exploring Analyst Estimates for Altria (MO) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Altria (MO) will report quarterly earnings of $1.37 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 4.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $5.19 billion, exhibiting a decrease of 1.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.5% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Altria metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net revenue- All Other/ Financial Services' will reach $14.00 million. The estimate indicates a change of +366.7% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues net of excise taxes- Oral tobacco products' should come in at $701.72 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues net of excise taxes- Smokeable Products' to reach $4.43 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -3.3% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Income (Loss)/ Reported OCI- Oral tobacco products' at $459.60 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $97.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted OCI- Smokeable Products' will likely reach $2.86 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $2.83 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Altria have demonstrated returns of +1.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MO is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Altria Group, Inc. (MO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.