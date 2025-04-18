Exploring Analyst Estimates for Alphabet (GOOGL) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alphabet (GOOGL) will report quarterly earnings of $2.01 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 6.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $75.53 billion, exhibiting an increase of 11.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 3.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Alphabet metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Google properties' to come in at $59.36 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +9.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Google Cloud' at $12.18 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +27.2%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- YouTube ads' will reach $8.91 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +10.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Google advertising' will reach $66.34 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.6%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Google Search & other' to reach $50.29 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +9% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Google Network' will likely reach $7.11 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -4.2% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- EMEA' should arrive at $25.85 billion. The estimate points to a change of +8.7% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- United States' should come in at $43.27 billion. The estimate points to a change of +11.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Other Americas (Canada and Latin America)' reaching $5.01 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.6%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- APAC' of $14.33 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +7.8% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total TAC (traffic acquisition costs)' will reach $13.59 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $12.95 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Headcount (Number of employees)' stands at 183,390. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 180,895.



Over the past month, shares of Alphabet have returned -7.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.9% change. Currently, GOOGL carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

