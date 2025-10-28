Exploring Analyst Estimates for Alnylam (ALNY) Q3 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) will report quarterly earnings of $1.67 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 434%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.02 billion, exhibiting an increase of 104% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 43.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Alnylam metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Product revenues, net' of $779.02 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +85.4%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Royalty revenue' at $45.94 million. The estimate indicates a change of +96.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Product Revenue- Givlaari' should arrive at $79.33 million. The estimate indicates a change of +11.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Net revenues from research collaborators' to reach $177.25 million. The estimate points to a change of +208.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Product Revenue- Oxlumo' to come in at $50.27 million. The estimate indicates a change of +25% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Product Revenue- Onpattro' will reach $46.56 million. The estimate indicates a change of -7.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Product Revenue- Amvuttra' will reach $602.44 million. The estimate suggests a change of +133% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net revenues from research collaborators- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' stands at $17.50 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -53.9%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net revenues from research collaborators- Roche' should come in at $156.00 million. The estimate suggests a change of +857.7% year over year.

Over the past month, shares of Alnylam have returned +7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. Currently, ALNY carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

