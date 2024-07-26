Exploring Analyst Estimates for Albemarle (ALB) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Albemarle (ALB) to post quarterly earnings of $0.53 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 92.8%. Revenues are expected to be $1.4 billion, down 40.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 17% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Albemarle metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Energy Storage' will reach $822.57 million. The estimate indicates a change of -53.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Ketjen' to come in at $259.58 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.1%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Specialties' should come in at $309.88 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -16.5%.



View all Key Company Metrics for Albemarle here>>>



Albemarle shares have witnessed a change of -5.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), ALB is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Free Report: 5 “Whisper” Stocks Poised to Stun Wall Street

Analysts may be seriously underestimating these stocks. When they announce earnings, they could immediately jump +10-20%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.