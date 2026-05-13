Exploring Analyst Estimates for Agilysys (AGYS) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Agilysys (AGYS) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.51 per share, indicating a decline of 5.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $81.65 million, representing an increase of 9.9% year over year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Agilysys metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net revenue- Products' will reach $10.17 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.8%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net revenue- Subscription and maintenance' will reach $53.28 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +15.3%.

Analysts expect 'Net revenue- Professional services' to come in at $18.17 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Agilysys shares have witnessed a change of +6.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AGYS is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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