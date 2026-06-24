Exploring Analyst Estimates for AeroVironment (AVAV) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect AeroVironment (AVAV) to post quarterly earnings of $1.53 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 5%. Revenues are expected to be $563.14 million, up 104.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific AeroVironment metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Contract Services' reaching $186.53 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +468.4%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Product Sales' at $378.63 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +56.3%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Gross margin- Contract services' of $45.22 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $8.87 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Gross margin- Product sales' will reach $113.78 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $91.46 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, AeroVironment shares have recorded returns of -18.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AVAV will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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