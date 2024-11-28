Exploring Analyst Estimates for AeroVironment (AVAV) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect AeroVironment (AVAV) to post quarterly earnings of $0.66 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 32%. Revenues are expected to be $178.96 million, down 1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain AeroVironment metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Contract Services' reaching $32.39 million. The estimate points to a change of -7.6% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Product Sales' will reach $147.46 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.2% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Gross margin- Contract services' should come in at $7.96 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $8.60 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Gross margin- Product sales' will likely reach $64.10 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $66.75 million in the same quarter last year.



AeroVironment shares have witnessed a change of -11.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AVAV is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

