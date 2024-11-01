Exploring Analyst Estimates for AEP (AEP) Q3 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, American Electric Power (AEP) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.78 per share, reflecting an increase of 0.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $5.39 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.8%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.6% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain AEP metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Revenues- Generation & Marketing' will reach $484.91 million. The estimate points to a change of -14.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Total Revenues- Transmission and Distribution Utilities' to reach $1.61 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Revenues- Vertically Integrated Utilities' stands at $3.33 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Revenues- AEP Transmission Holdco' will reach $502.05 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Total Energy Sales - Retail Electric - Transmission & Distribution Utilities - Total Retail' to come in at 24,874.03 GWh. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 23,837 GWh in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Energy Sales - Retail Electric - Vertically Integrated Utilities - Total Retail' at 25,071.78 GWh. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 25,010 GWh in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Energy Sales - Wholesale Electric - Transmission & Distribution Utilities' will reach 510.79 GWh. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 485 GWh.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Energy Sales - Transmission & Distribution Utilities - Total' of 25,700.71 GWh. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 24,322 GWh.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Energy Sales - Vertically Integrated Utilities - Total' should arrive at 28,734.98 GWh. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 28,886 GWh.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Energy Sales - Wholesale Electric - Vertically Integrated Utilities' should come in at 3,702.49 GWh. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3,876 GWh.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)- Transmission & Distribution Utilities' will likely reach $258.42 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $206 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)- Generation & Marketing' reaching $70.23 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $92.80 million in the same quarter last year.



AEP shares have witnessed a change of -2.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AEP is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

