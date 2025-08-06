Exploring Analyst Estimates for Acushnet (GOLF) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Acushnet (GOLF) to post quarterly earnings of $1.33 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 19.8%. Revenues are expected to be $713.47 million, up 4.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Acushnet metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Titleist golf balls' at $267.94 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Titleist golf clubs' should arrive at $195.72 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- FootJoy golf wear' to reach $154.05 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Titleist golf gear' will reach $72.00 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Over the past month, shares of Acushnet have returned +6.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% change. Currently, GOLF carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform. the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

