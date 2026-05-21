Exploring Analyst Estimates for Abercrombie (ANF) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) will report quarterly earnings of $1.28 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 19.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.12 billion, exhibiting an increase of 2.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.4% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Abercrombie metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus estimate for 'Net sales by brand family- Hollister' stands at $560.10 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net sales by brand family- Abercrombie' of $563.96 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Number of stores - Total (EOP)' to reach 836 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 790 .

The consensus among analysts is that 'Comparable store sales - Total - YoY change' will reach -0.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4.0% in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Comparable store sales - Hollister - YoY change' at -0.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 23.0%.

Shares of Abercrombie have demonstrated returns of -19.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ANF is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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