Exploring Alpha Metallurgical's Earnings Expectations

Alpha Metallurgical (NYSE:AMR) will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-05-09. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Alpha Metallurgical to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.17.

The announcement from Alpha Metallurgical is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.00, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Alpha Metallurgical's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.16 1.03 4.34 10.82 EPS Actual -0.16 0.29 4.49 9.59 Price Change % -7.000000000000001% -3.0% 0.0% 3.0%

Tracking Alpha Metallurgical's Stock Performance

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical were trading at $125.83 as of May 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 56.75%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Alpha Metallurgical

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Alpha Metallurgical.

A total of 1 analyst ratings have been received for Alpha Metallurgical, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $183.0, suggesting a potential 45.43% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Worthington Steel, Warrior Met Coal and Ryerson Holding, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Worthington Steel, with an average 1-year price target of $34.0, suggesting a potential 72.98% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Warrior Met Coal, with an average 1-year price target of $70.67, suggesting a potential 43.84% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Ryerson Holding, with an average 1-year price target of $25.0, suggesting a potential 80.13% downside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Worthington Steel, Warrior Met Coal and Ryerson Holding, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Alpha Metallurgical Buy -35.69% $34.08M -0.13% Worthington Steel Outperform -14.69% $81.20M 1.36% Warrior Met Coal Buy -40.43% $1.06M -0.39% Ryerson Holding Neutral -8.35% $204.40M -0.69%

Key Takeaway:

Alpha Metallurgical ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also has the lowest Gross Profit and Return on Equity compared to the others.

About Alpha Metallurgical

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc is a Tennessee-based coal mining company with operations across Virginia and West Virginia. The company's portfolio of mining operations consists of underground mines, surface mines, and coal preparation plants. It produces low-ash metallurgical coal, including High-Vol. A, Mid-Vol., High-Vol. B, and Low-Vol. coal, which is shipped to domestic and international coke and steel producers. The reportable segment of the company is Met. It extracts, processes and markets met and thermal coal from deep and surface mines for sale to steel and coke producers, industrial customers, and electric utilities.

Alpha Metallurgical's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Alpha Metallurgical's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -35.69% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Alpha Metallurgical's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.34%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alpha Metallurgical's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.13%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alpha Metallurgical's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.09%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Alpha Metallurgical's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.0, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Alpha Metallurgical visit their earnings calendar on our site.

Latest Ratings for AMR

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 B. Riley Securities Maintains Buy Buy Nov 2024 Benchmark Reiterates Hold Oct 2024 Benchmark Reiterates Hold

