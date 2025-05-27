Exploring Abercrombie & Fitch's Earnings Expectations

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-05-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Abercrombie & Fitch will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.42.

The market awaits Abercrombie & Fitch's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 4.18% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Abercrombie & Fitch's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 3.48 2.22 2.22 1.73 EPS Actual 3.57 2.50 2.50 2.14 Price Change % -4.0% 1.0% 3.0% -6.0%

Market Performance of Abercrombie & Fitch's Stock

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch were trading at $73.17 as of May 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 59.87%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Abercrombie & Fitch

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Abercrombie & Fitch.

Analysts have given Abercrombie & Fitch a total of 13 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $134.38, indicating a potential 83.65% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Boot Barn Holdings, Foot Locker and Buckle, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Boot Barn Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $166.3, suggesting a potential 127.28% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Foot Locker, with an average 1-year price target of $19.95, suggesting a potential 72.73% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Buckle, with an average 1-year price target of $41.0, suggesting a potential 43.97% downside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Boot Barn Holdings, Foot Locker and Buckle, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Abercrombie & Fitch Buy 9.09% $974.01M 14.50% Boot Barn Holdings Outperform 16.81% $168.56M 3.38% Foot Locker Neutral -5.70% $668M 1.70% Buckle Neutral -28.24% $199.49M 8.10%

Key Takeaway:

Abercrombie & Fitch ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, it is also in the middle.

Discovering Abercrombie & Fitch: A Closer Look

Abercrombie & Fitch Co is a specialty retailer that sells casual clothing, personal-care products, and accessories for men, women, and children. It sells direct to consumers through its stores and websites, which include the Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie kids, and Hollister brands. Most stores are in the United States, but the company does have many stores in Canada, Europe, and Asia. All stores are leased. Abercrombie ships to well over 100 countries via its websites. The company sources its merchandise from dozens of vendors that are primarily located in Asia and Central America. Abercrombie has two distribution centers in Ohio to support its North American operations. It uses third-party distributors for sales in Europe and Asia.

Financial Milestones: Abercrombie & Fitch's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Abercrombie & Fitch displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 January, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 9.09%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Abercrombie & Fitch's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 11.81% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Abercrombie & Fitch's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 14.5%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Abercrombie & Fitch's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 5.7%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.71.

