Explore Corporate Scholarships To Reduce Your College Expenses

Applying for scholarships is the best way to pay for school since you don’t have to repay scholarships after graduation. The money can cover several expenses, including tuition, housing, textbooks and more.

However, many students don’t know where to find scholarship opportunities. Fortunately, some of the largest and most well-known companies in the world offer a wide range of college scholarship opportunities.

15 Scholarships From Major Corporations

1. Coca-Cola Scholars Program

The Coca-Cola Scholars Program has awarded over 6,750 college students annually with $81 million in scholarship funding. About 150 high school students are awarded $20,000 scholarships each school year.

To win, students should have a solid academic record and a strong history of extracurricular activities and community involvement. There is a 3.0 GPA requirement. The next round of applications open in August 2024.

2. Dell Scholars Program

The Dell Scholars Program awards a $20,000 scholarship for tuition and other college expenses. Winners will also receive a laptop with a four-year warranty, a $500 credit to Chegg for textbook rentals and purchases, life support services for family, free access to a professional teletherapy service.

To qualify for the scholarship, students must demonstrate financial need to be eligible for a Pell Grant. There is a minimum 2.4 GPA requirement. Applications open on October 1, 2024.

3. Generation Google Scholarship

The Generation Google Scholarship provides a $10,000 scholarship to students based in the U.S., or a $5,000 CAD scholarship to students based in Canada. Students must plan to study computer science, computer engineering or a similar field.

While the application is open to all students, Google will prioritize those from the following minority groups:

Women

Black/African American

Hispanic/Latino

Native American

Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander

Students must fill out an online form and complete two essay questions that assess problem solving skills and commitment to diversity and inclusion.

4. McDonald’s HACER National Scholarship Program

The McDonald’s HACER National Scholarship program awards 30 scholarships to Latino students in the U.S. The scholarship program has three tiers of awards for recipients:

Tier 1: Receives up to $100,000

Receives up to $100,000 Tier 2: Receives $10,000 or $20,000

Receives $10,000 or $20,000 Tier 3: Receives $5,000

Students must have an impressive academic record with a minimum GPA of 2.8 and demonstrated financial need. Both U.S. residents and DACA or DREAM recipients are eligible. Only students intending to attend college full-time are eligible to apply.

5. Women at Microsoft Scholarship

The Women at Microsoft Scholarship is given to high school seniors identifying as female or nonbinary. The scholarship amount is $5,000, which may be given on a one-time basis or may be renewed for up to four years.

Students must plan to major in a science, technology, engineering, arts and math, or STEAM, field. They must enroll in an accredited two- or four-year school or vocational school. The deadline is March 13, 2024.

6. Burger King Scholars

The Burger King Scholars program gives out scholarships to thousands of students each year. The scholarship amount varies from $1,000 to $60,000. Students can use the funds to pay for traditional college, vocational school or technical school.

Current employees and their spouses and children are eligible to apply, as well as high school seniors with no ties to Burger King. Students located in the U.S., Puerto Rico and Canada are eligible.

7. Discover the Unexpected NNPA Fellowship

Historically Black College or University (HBCU) students interested in journalism can apply for this scholarship, sponsored by Chevrolet and the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA). Winners will receive a $10,000 scholarship and a $8,000 stipend.

Ten Students will also complete a virtual internship that includes networking access with professional journalists. You must be between 18 (or 19 in Alabama) and 22 years old to apply. You must also be currently enrolled in an HBCU.

8. Chick-fil-A Remarkable Futures Scholarship

Current Chick-fil-A employees can apply for two different Chick-fil-A Remarkable Futures Scholarship under two subtypes: the True Inspiration Scholarship for $25,000 and the Leadership Scholarship for $1,000 or $2,500. Students must be attending an accredited college or technical school to qualify. Both part-time and full-time students are eligible.

Applicants must be recommended by a Chick-fil-A supervisor to be eligible. There is a minimum 2.5 GPA requirement.

9. Dr. Pepper Tuition Giveaway

Students between ages 18 and 24 can apply for the Dr. Pepper Tuition Giveaway. There will be five winners who receive $100,000, another five who get $25,000 and 10 winners who receive $2,500.

Applicants must submit a video essay describing how they will change the world. Dr. Pepper will select the finalists, who will then compete for the biggest prize at a college football conference championship game.

10. Lockheed Martin STEM Scholarship Program

Lockheed Martin’s STEM scholarship program provides a $10,000 annual scholarship that is renewable for up to four years. Students may also receive an internship with Lockheed Martin.

To qualify, students must be U.S. citizens with demonstrated financial need and a 2.5 GPA or higher. Only full-time students attending or planning to attend a four-year school are eligible and must be currently majoring or planning to major in one of the following fields:

Aerospace engineering

Computer engineering

Computer science

Electrical engineering

Electrical and computer engineering

Industrial engineering

Mathematics

Mechanical engineering

Physics

Students from the following groups may be given extra priority:

Women

Racial and ethnic minorities

Disabled individuals

LGBTQ+ community members

First-generation college students

Current and former service members and their spouses

11. Home Depot Foundation’s Path to Pro Scholarship

The Home Depot Foundation’s Path to Pro Scholarship awards $2,000 to students attending a two-year accredited vocational or technical school.

Recipients must be studying one of the following:

Carpentry

Electrical

HVAC

Plumbing

Construction management

To apply, you must be a high school senior or have a high school degree or GED. Current Home Depot employees or children of employees aren’t eligible to apply for this scholarship.

12. Amazon Future Engineer Scholarship

The Amazon Future Engineer Scholarship is one of the most generous STEM scholarships available. Students will receive a $10,000 annual scholarship that can be renewed for up to four years.

You must be a high school senior and plan to receive an undergraduate degree in one of the following areas:

Computer science

Software engineering

Computer engineering

Mechanical engineering

Electrical engineering

Robotics

Another field related to computer science

Students need to have a minimum 2.3 GPA and demonstrated financial need. Scholarship winners will also receive an internship at Amazon.

13. Taco Bell Live Más Scholarship

High school seniors and current college students can apply for the Taco Bell Live Más Scholarship. The company doesn’t share the exact scholarship amount, but 220 winners are selected to receive about $1 million in awards. Previous winners can apply for the Live Más Scholarship renewal program.

To qualify, you must be a U.S. resident between 16 and 26 years old. You will need to submit a video describing your passion in life. The video should be between 30 seconds and two minutes.

14. Shell Company Technical Scholarship

Shell will select 20 winners to receive a $2,500 one-time scholarship. To be eligible, you must have a strong academic record in math and science with intentions to major in one of the following fields:

Geology

Geophysics

Physics

Chemical, civil, electrical, geological, geophysical, mechanical or petroleum engineering

Only high school seniors can apply for this scholarship. Minority students should also apply for the Shell Incentive Fund Scholarship, which awards 20 students a scholarship of $2,500.

15. AISES Chevron Scholarship

Energy giant Chevron offers a college scholarship to STEM students with Indigenous ancestry. Students from all college levels are welcome to apply for the $5,000 scholarship.

To qualify for the award, you must be an enrolled citizen or a descendant of an enrolled citizen of a federal or state-recognized:

Native American Tribe or Alaska Native Village

Native Hawaiian or a descendant from a Native Hawaiian

Pacific Islander or a descendant from Pacific Islander

Indigenous person of Canada

Students must major in one of the following to be eligible:

Computer engineering, computer science

Geology, geophysics, petrophysics

Petroleum engineering

Mechanical engineering

Electrical engineering

Chemical engineering

Construction management

Civil engineering

Industrial engineering

Materials engineering/science

Naval architecture

Environmental engineering

Occupational health and safety

Industrial hygiene

You must be able to work legally in the U.S. and have a 3.0 GPA or higher. The scholarship application is due April 30, 2024.

