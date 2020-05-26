Explaining 'Complicated Grief': When Grief Doesn't Go Away

It's not unusual to feel sad after someone close to you dies, like a parent or spouse. But sometimes your emotions - yearning, anger, bitterness - become so intense they derail the grieving process and interfere with your ability to function. That type of grief is called complicated grief, and older adults are especially vulnerable. In this lightly edited interview, Colleen Bloom, a social worker and manager for the Center for Complicated Grief at Columbia University, explains what complicated grief is, how to recognize it and how to find help.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.