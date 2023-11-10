EXPLAINER-Xi to meet Biden and what else to expect from APEC in San Francisco

By David Brunnstrom and Michael Martina

WASHINGTON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Leaders from the 21-member Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum gather next week in San Francisco for the 30th APEC summit, where the spotlight will be on a rare meeting between the U.S. and Chinese presidents.

WHAT IS APEC AND WHAT TO WATCH FOR?

These divisions will make drafting a summit declaration difficult and any joint statement is likely to be bland, with stronger views expressed by smaller groups of like-minded countries.

President Barack Obama, however, broke with tradition in 2011 by not ordering up Hawaiian shirts. Whether and how San Francisco rises to the occasion remains to be seen.

BUZZWORDS

The U.S. has chosen the theme "Creating a Resilient and Sustainable Future for All" for APEC 2023. It says it aims for an "interconnected, innovative, and inclusive" region and "to advance a free, fair, and open economic policy agenda that benefits U.S. workers, businesses, and families."

As of 2021, APEC members made up seven of the United States' top 10 overall trading partners and Washington is expected to play up the relative strength of its economy in challenging times - a veiled comparison with difficulties China has faced after years of spectacular growth.

It will also seek to highlight progress in the 14-nation Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) it created to boost engagement after former President Donald Trump quit a regional trade pact in 2017. However, experts say it has so far failed to convince Asia that IPEF is more than a pale alternative to a fully fledged trade deal.

APEC'S MEMBERSHIP

APEC's members are: Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Peru, the Philippines, Russia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, the United States and Vietnam.

Attempts by India to join APEC have been stymied for decades - first because its economy was not integrated into the global system and then by a membership freeze.

Taiwan presidents do not attend APEC summits and Morris Chang, founder of semiconductor maker TSMC 2330.TW who went to the Bangkok summit last year, is to represent the island this year too.

US Treasury's Yellen to meet Chinese vice premier ahead of APEC summit ID:nL1N3C70Z2

Biden, Xi set to steal APEC spotlight with talks to steady ties ID:nL1N3C727M

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom in Washington Additional reporting by Michael Martina in Washington Editing by Michelle Nichols, Matthew Lewis and Alistair Bell)

((david.brunnstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202-843-6366; @davidbrunnstrom;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.