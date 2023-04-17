World Markets

EXPLAINER-What's behind Sudan's crisis?

Credit: REUTERS/MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES

April 17, 2023

Written by Reuters -> 

    By Aidan Lewis and Khalid Abdelaziz
       KHARTOUM, April 17 (Reuters) - Fighting has erupted in
Sudan's capital Khartoum and at other sites across the country
as powerful rival military factions battle for control,
increasing the risk of a nationwide civil war.
    
    WHAT TRIGGERED THE VIOLENCE?
    Tension had been building for months between Sudan's army
and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which together
toppled a civilian government in an October 2021 coup.  
    The friction was brought to a head by an
internationally-backed plan to launch a new transition with
civilian parties. A final deal was due to be signed earlier in
April, on the fourth anniversary of the overthrow of long-ruling
autocrat Omar al-Bashir in a popular uprising.   
    Both the army and the RSF were required to cede power under
the plan and two issues proved particularly contentious: one was
the timetable for the RSF to be integrated into the regular
armed forces, the second was when the army would be formally
placed under civilian oversight.
    When fighting broke out on April 15, both sides blamed the
other for provoking the violence. The army accused the RSF of
illegal mobilisation in preceding days and the RSF, as it moved
on key strategic sites in Khartoum, said the army had tried to
seize full power in a plot with Bashir loyalists. 
        
    WHO ARE THE MAIN PLAYERS ON THE GROUND?
    The protagonists in the power struggle are General Abdel
Fattah al-Burhan, head of the army and leader of Sudan's ruling
council since 2019, and his deputy on the council, RSF leader
General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, commonly known as Hemedti.  
    As the plan for a new transition developed, Hemedti aligned
himself more closely with civilian parties from a coalition, the
Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC), that shared power with the
military between Bashir's overthrow and the 2021 coup.
    Diplomats and analysts said this was part of a strategy by
Hemedti to transform himself into a statesman. Both the FFC and
Hemedti, who grew wealthy through gold mining and other
ventures, stressed the need to sideline Islamist-leaning Bashir
loyalists and veterans who had regained a foothold following the
coup and have deep roots in the army.
    Along with some pro-army rebel factions that benefited from
a 2020 peace deal, the Bashir loyalists opposed the deal for a
new transition.
        
    WHAT'S AT STAKE?
    The popular uprising had raised hopes that Sudan and its
population of 46 million could emerge from decades of autocracy,
internal conflict and economic isolation under Bashir.
    Conflict could not only destroy those hopes but destabilise
a volatile region bordering the Sahel, the Red Sea and the Horn
of Africa. 
    It could also play into competition for influence in the
region between Russia and the United States, and between
regional powers who have courted different actors in Sudan.
           
    WHAT'S THE ROLE OF INTERNATIONAL ACTORS?
    Western powers including the United States had swung behind
a transition towards democratic elections following Bashir's
overthrow. They suspended financial support following the coup,
then backed the plan for a new transition and a civilian
government.
    Energy-rich powers Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates
have also sought to shape events in Sudan, seeing the transition
away from Bashir's rule as a way to roll back Islamist influence
and bolster stability in the region.
    Gulf states have pursued investments in sectors including
agriculture, where Sudan holds vast potential, and ports on
Sudan's Red Sea coast.
    Russia has been seeking to build a naval base on the Red
Sea, while several UAE companies have been signing up to invest,
with one UAE consortium inking a preliminary deal to build and
operate a port and another UAE-based airline agreeing with a
Sudanese partner to create a new low-cost carrier based in
Khartoum.        
    Burhan and Hemedti both developed close ties to Saudi Arabia
after sending troops to participate in the Saudi-led operation
in Yemen. Hemedti has struck up relations with other foreign
powers including the UAE and Russia.    
    Egypt, itself ruled by military man President Abdel Fattah
al-Sisi who overthrew his Islamist predecessor, has deep ties to
Burhan and the army, and recently promoted a parallel track of
political negotiations through parties with stronger links to
the army and to Bashir's former government.
    
    WHAT ARE THE SCENARIOS?
    International parties have called for a ceasefire and a
return to dialogue, but there has been little sign of compromise
from the warring factions. 
    The army has branded the RSF as a rebel force and demanded
its dissolution, while Hemedti has called Burhan a criminal and
blamed him for visiting destruction on the country.
    Though Sudan's army has superior resources including air
power and the RSF expanded into a force estimated at 100,000 men
that had deployed across Khartoum and its neighbouring cities as
well as in other regions, raising the spectre of protracted
conflict on top of a long-running economic crisis and existing,
large-scale humanitarian needs.
    The RSF can also draw on support and tribal ties in the
western region of Darfur, where it emerged from the militias
that fought alongside government forces to crush rebels in a
brutal war that escalated after 2003.    

 (Writing by Aidan Lewis; editing by Frank Jack Daniel)
