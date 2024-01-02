EXPLAINER-What will happen to Oscar Pistorius when he is released from jail?

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Former Paralympic star Oscar Pistorius will be released from prison on Friday after he was granted parole nearly 11 years after killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.

Here is a look at what will happen to Pistorius after his release under South Africa's so-called restorative justice programme.

He will be assigned a monitoring official, who will have to be kept informed when Pistorius is seeking job opportunities or moving homes.

As part of the conditions, Pistorius will also have to attend programmes on gender-based violence and continue therapy sessions on anger management, a lawyer for the Steenkamp family said shortly after he was granted parole.

He is expected to live in Pretoria.

Several factors are typically taken into account by a parole board, including the nature of the crime, the possibility of reoffending, conduct in prison, physical and mental wellbeing and potential threats a prisoner may face if released.

An integral part of the restorative justice programme is a victim-offender dialogue that brings parties affected by a crime together to try to achieve closure. Participation is voluntary.

Pistorius was moved to a prison closer to where the Steenkamp family stayed in late 2021, ahead of reconciliation talks aimed at a potential early release from prison.

He and the late Barry Steenkamp - Reeva's father - participated in the victim-offender dialogue on June 22, 2022.

WHAT HAS BEEN THE REACTION TO HIS EARLY RELEASE?

In the run-up to the parole hearing, Reeva Steenkamp's mother June released a statement saying she was not convinced Pistorius had been rehabilitated. However, she said she had no objections to his release.

After Pistorius was granted parole, June Steenkamp lauded the parole board's efforts in involving the victims.

Pistorius' lawyer and family did not comment.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo, William Maclean)

((Bhargav.Acharya@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.