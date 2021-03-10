US Markets

EXPLAINER-What is the U.S. Senate filibuster and why is everyone talking about it?

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Gary Cameron

    WASHINGTON, March 10 (Reuters) - Pressure is growing among
President Joe Biden's Democrats to end the filibuster, a
long-standing Senate custom that requires a supermajority to
advance most legislation in a chamber that in recent years has
been closely divided and is now split 50/50 between the two
parties.
    As long as the filibuster exists, liberal Democrats say,
Republicans in the chamber that likes to call itself "the
world's greatest deliberative body" will be able to use it to
block progress on their priorities, including addressing climate
change, voting rights and immigration.
    
    WHAT IS THE FILIBUSTER?
    To "filibuster" means to delay action on a bill or other
issue by talking. 
    The Senate filibuster first captured the American
imagination in Frank Capra's 1939 movie "Mr. Smith Goes to
Washington," when Jimmy Stewart's character spoke for more than
a day, and more recently in 2013 when Texas state Senator Wendy
Davis spoke for 13 hours to try to block a bill imposing new
restrictions on abortion.
    The popular image of a lone lawmaker mounting an impassioned
hours-long argument belies the reality in today's Senate, where
a mere threat is often enough to initiate a filibuster and hold
up a bill.
    A filibuster can only be stopped if 60 senators vote to end
debate in a process called cloture.
    
    WHY IS THE RULE A PROBLEM FOR DEMOCRATS?
    With just 50 senators, Democrats will not be able to
overcome filibusters on their bills unless at least 10
Republicans vote with them. 
    But many Republicans are deeply skeptical of Democratic
priorities and unlikely to help build supermajorities.
    Democrats were able to pass Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19
stimulus plan without a supermajority through another Senate
maneuver called "reconciliation," with the help of Vice
President Kamala Harris's tie-breaking 51st vote. But the rules
limit the use of that process.
    Senate Republicans, led by Mitch McConnell, say Democrats
should work to produce bipartisan legislation instead of trying
to end or change the filibuster. 
    Biden, who served in the Senate for 36 years, does not favor
a change, according to the White House.
            
    WHEN DID THE SENATE ADOPT THE FILIBUSTER RULE?
    Although the U.S. Constitution makes no mention of
filibusters, long-winded Senate speeches became an increasingly
common tactic in the 19th century.
    By 1917 most senators had had enough, agreeing that a vote
by a two-thirds majority could end debate.
    But getting two-thirds of the Senate was hard, so
filibusters continued. Notoriously, they were used by southern
senators who sought to block civil rights laws.
    In 1975, the Senate reduced the requirement for limiting
debate to three-fifths of the Senate - currently 60 senators.
    In that decade, the Senate leadership began agreeing to
allow measures that were facing a filibuster to be put aside
while the chamber acted on other bills.
    The move was intended to prevent opposition to a single bill
bringing all work in the chamber to halt, but it also meant that
the filibuster changed from an energy-draining maneuver
involving lengthy speeches to a mere objection, or threat to
object.
    Over time the number of filibusters skyrocketed. There is no
sure-fire way of counting how many bills are filibustered in a
year because of the nebulous nature of the threats. But a count
of votes to try to overcome a filibuster, the nearest reliable
proxy, shows 298 such votes in the 2019-2020 legislative
session. That's up from 168 such votes in the previous two
years. In 1969-1970 there were six.
    Putting filibustered bills aside "made filibustering
actually more successful, and even less costly, which was not
intended. And it might have, paradoxically, made things worse,"
said Sarah Binder, a political science professor at George
Washington University who co-wrote a book on the filibuster.
    
    CAN THE FILIBUSTER BE CHANGED?
    There have already been changes, in addition to changing the
number of votes required for cloture.
    In 2013, Democrats removed the 60-vote threshold for voting
on most nominees for administration jobs, apart from the Supreme
Court, allowing them to advance on a simple majority vote.
    In 2017, Republicans did the same thing for Supreme Court
nominees.
    Recently some centrist Democrats have joined ranks with
liberals including Senator Jeff Merkley, who has long favored
reforming the 60-vote threshold for legislation.
    "The filibuster has long been the enemy of progress. In
fact, it's been a highly effective tool to thwart the will of
the people," Senator Tina Smith wrote on Facebook after coming
to support an end to the filibuster. 
    The Senate's No. 2 Democrat, Dick Durbin, suggested the
party should try bringing some bills with bipartisan appeal to
the floor to see if they are filibustered. If they can't get at
least 60 votes, then the caucus could talk about possible
modifications to the procedure.
      
    WHO OPPOSES CHANGE?
    McConnell, for one. At the start of this year he tried but
failed to get an explicit promise from his Democratic
counterpart Chuck Schumer to protect the filibuster.
    But at least two Senate Democrats, Joe Manchin and Kyrsten
Sinema, both moderates, also do not want to ditch the 60-vote
threshold. Without them, Schumer does not have the majority
needed to gut the rule.

