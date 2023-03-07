US Markets

EXPLAINER-U.S. yield curve reaches deepest inversion since 1981: What is it telling us?

March 07, 2023 — 06:12 pm EST

By David Randall and Davide Barbuscia

An inverted yield curve occurs when yields on shorter-dated Treasuries rise above those for longer-term ones. It suggests that while investors expect interest rates to rise in the near term, they believe that higher borrowing costs will eventually hurt the economy, forcing the Fed to later ease monetary policy.

The inversions suggest that while investors expect higher short-term rates, they may be growing nervous about the Fed's ability to control inflation without significantly hurting growth. The Fed has already raised rates by 450 basis points over the last year.

The 2/10 year yield curve has inverted six to 24 months before each recession since 1955, according to a 2018 report by researchers at the San Francisco Fed. It offered a false signal just once in that time. That research focused on the part of the curve between one- and 10-year yields.

Anu Gaggar, global investment strategist for Commonwealth Financial Network, found that the 2/10 spread has inverted 28 times since 1900. In 22 of these instances, a recession followed, she said in June.

For the last six recessions, a recession on average began six to 36 months after the curve inverted, she said.

