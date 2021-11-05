US Markets
PFE

EXPLAINER-How does Merck's COVID-19 pill compare to Pfizer's?

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Pfizer Inc and Merck & Co Inc have developed experimental antiviral pills that have shown promising efficacy in trials of adults with COVID-19 who are at high risk of serious illness. Both drugs also are being studied to see if they can prevent infection in people exposed to the virus.

    By Deena Beasley
    Nov 5 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc <PFE.N> and Merck & Co Inc
<MRK.N> have developed experimental antiviral pills that have
shown promising efficacy in trials of adults with COVID-19 who
are at high risk of serious illness. Both drugs also are being
studied to see if they can prevent infection in people exposed
to the virus.
    Here is an explanation of the differences in the two pills.
    
    Which of the new pills works better? 
    Trial figures provided by the two companies suggest that
Pfizer has the more effective pill, but they have not yet
offered full data. 
    Pfizer said on Friday https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/pfizer-says-antiviral-pill-cuts-risk-severe-covid-19-by-89-2021-11-05
 trial results showed that its pill reduced the chance of
hospitalization or death by 89% in COVID-19 patients at risk for
severe illness given the treatment within three days of the
onset of symptoms and by 85% when given within five days of
onset. 
    Merck on Oct. 1 said https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/mercks-covid-19-pill-cuts-risk-death-hospitalization-by-50-study-2021-10-01
 its pill lowered the chance of hospitalization or death by
about 50% in patients at risk for severe illness given the
treatment within five days of onset. It did not provide figures
regarding patients getting the pill within three days of onset. 
    Pfizer's drug has the brand name Paxlovid. Merck's drug has
the brand name Lavgevrio in Britain, where it has won regulatory
approval https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/britain-approves-mercks-oral-covid-19-pill-2021-11-04.
 
    
    Why are these drugs important?
    While a number of vaccines are available worldwide to
prevent infection including one made by Pfizer, there are
limited treatment options for people infected with COVID-19. 
    Currently, COVID-19 patients who are not sick enough to be
hospitalized but are at risk of serious illness can be treated
with antibody drugs, though they have to be given intravenously
at hospitals or infusion centers.
    
    How do they work? 
    Both drugs are given for five days. Pfizer's regimen is
three pills in the morning and three pills at night. Merck's
drug is taken as four pills in the morning and four at night.
    Pfizer's drug is part of a class known as protease
inhibitors designed to block an enzyme that the coronavirus
needs to multiply. Pfizer said that because the drug targets a
part of the virus essential to replication, the pathogen cannot
become resistant to the treatment.
    Pfizer's drug is given in combination with ritonavir, an
older antiviral that boosts the activity of protease inhibitors
but can cause gastrointestinal side effects and interfere with
other medications.
    Merck's pill, developed with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, is a
nucleoside analogue with a mechanism of action that aims to
introduce errors into the genetic code of the virus. Because the
drug generates random mutations into the virus, it is difficult
for the coronavirus to evolve and become resistant.
    
    What do we know about safety?
    Both companies have released only limited data on the
treatments, but expressed confidence in their safety.
    Pfizer said about 20% of patients who received either the
pill or a placebo experienced adverse events, mostly mild.
Serious side effects were reported by 1.7% of patients receiving
the drug and 6.6% of placebo patients.
    Merck said 12% of patients receiving its drug and 11% of
placebo patients experienced drug-related adverse events.
    Drugs in the same class as Merck's pill have been linked to
birth defects in animal studies. Merck has said similar studies
of its drug - for longer and at higher doses than used in humans
- show that it does not cause birth defects or cancer. 
        
    What do we know about supplies?
    Pfizer and Merck have said they are making efforts to expand
global access to the drugs. Pfizer said it expects to produce
more than 180,000 courses of its therapy by the end of this
year, with production of at least 50 million planned for 2022.
Merck has said it expects to produce 10 million courses of its
drug by the end of this year, with at least 20 million set to be
manufactured in 2022.
    
    Which costs more?
    The U.S. government provides vaccines and treatments for
COVID-19 for free to U.S. residents. Countries around the world
are negotiating prices with Pfizer and Merck.
    President Joe Biden on Friday said the U.S. government has
secured millions of doses of Pfizer's treatment. Merck has a
$1.2 billion contract to supply the United States with 1.7
million courses of its drug - or about $700 per course.
    Britain has secured 250,000 courses of Pfizer's drug, but
prices for the British contracts have not been made public.

    <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Pfizer says its antiviral pill slashes risk of severe COVID-19
by 89%    [nL1N2RW0N5]
Merck pill seen as 'huge advance,' raises hope of preventing
COVID-19 deaths    [nL1N2QX0QJ]
    ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
 (Reporting by Deena Beasley; Editing by Will Dunham and
Caroline Humer)

Keywords: HEALTH CORONAVIRUS/PFIZER MERCK (EXPLAINER, PIX)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFE MRK

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular