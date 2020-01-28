US Markets

EXPLAINER-Countdown to recession: What an inverted yield curve means

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/

A dramatic rally in Treasuries this week led some key parts of the U.S. yield curve to reinvert, a signal that has traditionally been bearish for the U.S. economy. Long-dated yields dropped as fears over the economic impact of China's coronavirus led investors to seek out safe-haven assets.

