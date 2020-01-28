EXPLAINER-Countdown to recession: What an inverted yield curve means

A dramatic rally in Treasuries this week led some key parts of the U.S. yield curve to reinvert, a signal that has traditionally been bearish for the U.S. economy. Long-dated yields dropped as fears over the economic impact of China's coronavirus led investors to seek out safe-haven assets.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.