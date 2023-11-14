EXPLAINER-Charting the Fed's economic data flow

Nov 14 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve left its benchmark overnight interest rate unchanged at its Oct. 31-Nov. 1 policy meeting, the first time since March 2022 that the U.S. central bank held back-to-back meetings without a rate hike.

Since the start of a fast monetary policy tightening cycle, the Fed has increased its target rate from near zero to the current 5.25%-5.50% range. Inflation measured by the central bank's preferred personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index was 3.4% in September, down from a peak of 7.1% in the summer of last year but still well above the Fed's 2% target.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell has said the pieces of the low-inflation "puzzle" may be aligning. Though many analysts and investors feel the central bank will keep its policy rate steady from here, policymakers haven't declared the inflation fight over and will watch data over the next few weeks to see if another rate increase is warranted at the Dec. 12-13 meeting.

Here is a guide to some of the numbers shaping the policy debate:

INFLATION (CPI released Nov. 14; next PCE release Nov. 30):

The pace of consumer inflation fell in October to a 3.2% year-on-year rate from 3.7% in the prior month on the strength of falling gasoline prices, while the 4% year-on-year "core" inflation reading, which excludes food and energy costs, was the slowest in more than two years. On a month-to-month basis, the consumer price index was flat.

If confirmed in upcoming producer price and PCE indices, the CPI report will take further pressure off the Fed to raise interest rates again.

The fact that the annualized rates of recent month-to-month core PCE figures have been close to the 2% target has been highlighted even by hawkish Fed officials, and may be softening support for any further rate increases.

EMPLOYMENT (Released Nov. 3, next release Dec. 8):

Job growth in October slowed to 150,000 and the unemployment rate ticked higher to 3.9% from 3.8%. Though the numbers were skewed by the United Auto Workers (UAW) strike, when coupled with downward revisions to job growth in August and September, the latest employment report was consistent with the Fed's outlook of a labor market that is gradually finding a new balance between the demand for and supply of workers. Officials feel that adjustment is key to lowering inflation.

The pace of annual wage growth also continued a slow decline, though at 4.1% it remains higher than many Fed officials feel is consistent with price stability.

JOB OPENINGS (Released Nov. 1, next release Dec. 5):

Powell keeps a close eye on the Labor Department's Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) for information on the imbalance between labor supply and demand, and particularly on the number of job openings for each person without a job but looking for one. Some key aspects of the survey, like the quits rate, have edged back to pre-pandemic levels. But the ratio of jobs to those who were unemployed in September remained about 1.5-to-1. That is down from a peak of around 2-to-1, but levels around 1.2 were considered tight for the U.S. labor market before the coronavirus pandemic.

RETAIL SALES (Released Oct. 17; next release Nov. 15):

Retail sales rose far more than expected in September, a 0.7% month-to-month gain that showed the U.S. consumer is not flinching in the face of the tighter financial conditions engineered by the Fed. Data for the prior month was revised higher to bring the average increase for the third quarter to its highest since the second quarter of 2022 when inflation was running at its hottest pace.

Graphic-More jobs than jobseekers in the US https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-FED/JOBS/egvbkmeoepq/chart.png

Graphic-Rates and inflation https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-FED/INFLATION/gkvlgnaywpb/chart.png

Graphic-Payroll growth ebbs back toward pre-Covid trend https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-FED/JOBS/byvrjgewnve/chart.png

Graphic-Average hourly earnings growth https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-FED/JOBS/myvmnzoaapr/chart.png

Graphic-Monthly change in US retail sales https://tmsnrt.rs/3rTCifW

(Reporting by Howard Schneider, Ann Saphir and Dan Burns; Editing by Paul Simao)

((ann.saphir@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.