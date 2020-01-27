EXPLAINER-As Britain decides, Europe grapples with Huawei conundrum

US Markets

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Britain's decision on whether to allow Huawei [HWT.UL] to supply equipment for 5G mobile networks comes at a delicate time, with debate raging in European capitals over the security implications of reliance on Chinese technology.

