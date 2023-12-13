News & Insights

Personal Finance

Expiration of 2017 Tax Cuts a Looming Concern for HNW Clients

December 13, 2023 — 04:57 am EST

Written by dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) for FINSUM ->

Expiration of 2017 Tax Cuts a Looming Concern for HNW Clients

High net-worth clients may be facing a major issue due to the upcoming expiration of the 2017 tax cuts after 2025. This will mean the expiration of higher federal gift and estate tax exemptions. The exemptions, which encompass tax-free caps on gifts during life or at death, will be $13.6 million per individual or $27.2 million for spouses in 2024 but will be cut by 50% in 2026. 

 

This will mean that many more high net-worth clients will be impacted by the estate tax. And, this is the time to begin planning around this new reality given that many estate tax planning strategies take months or even more than a year to implement. 

 

Some married couples can take advantage of the current higher levels of exemption by removing assets from their estate via lifetime gifts. According to Robert Dietz, the national director of tax research at Bernstein Private Wealth Management in Minneapolis,“The reality is you have to give away more than half to see any benefit from the gift in terms of the exclusion going away.” And for clients uncomfortable making these gifts now, they can keep control of their assets by opening a trust. 

Finsum: The expiration of the 2017 tax bill means that high net-worth clients will have to grapple with much lower exemptions on tax-free giving. 

 

  • advisors
  • clients
  • wealth management
  • taxes

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Tags

    Personal Finance
    FINSUM
    FINSUM is the market leader in financial news summaries. We save investors time and money by getting them the info they need quickly and efficiently, delivering concise summaries and hard-hitting analysis of the day's top market-moving news. FINSUM is written by an experienced team with a background in bond trading and equity research at top investment banks.
    More articles by this source ->

    More Related Articles

    Info icon

    This data feed is not available at this time.

    Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.