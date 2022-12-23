Expion360 Shares Spike On Supply Agreement With Overland Trailer For High Energy Lithium Batteries

(RTTNews) - Expion360 Inc. (XPON) shares are surging more than 194 percent on Friday morning trade after the company announced that it has been selected as the exclusive supplier of high-energy lithium-ion batteries for an overland trailer to be branded and sold by a U.S. sports utility vehicle manufacturer.

Expion360 said it plans to begin shipping lithium batteries to the trailer manufacturer in the first quarter of 2023. Despite being half the weight, Expion360 lithium batteries can provide three times the power and 10 times the number of charging cycles compared to standard lead-acid batteries.

Currently, shares are at $2.88, up 193.90 percent from the previous close of $0.97, on a volume of 19,711,370.

