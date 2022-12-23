Markets
XPON

Expion360 Shares Spike On Supply Agreement With Overland Trailer For High Energy Lithium Batteries

December 23, 2022 — 09:54 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Expion360 Inc. (XPON) shares are surging more than 194 percent on Friday morning trade after the company announced that it has been selected as the exclusive supplier of high-energy lithium-ion batteries for an overland trailer to be branded and sold by a U.S. sports utility vehicle manufacturer.

Expion360 said it plans to begin shipping lithium batteries to the trailer manufacturer in the first quarter of 2023. Despite being half the weight, Expion360 lithium batteries can provide three times the power and 10 times the number of charging cycles compared to standard lead-acid batteries.

Currently, shares are at $2.88, up 193.90 percent from the previous close of $0.97, on a volume of 19,711,370.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XPON

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.