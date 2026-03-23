Expion360 Incurs Loss in 2025, Narrows Y/Y on Battery Demand

Shares of Expion360 Inc. XPON have declined 19.2% since the company reported its earnings for the year ended Dec. 31, 2025, significantly underperforming the S&P 500 index’s 2.9% decline over the same period. The weakness extends to a broader timeframe as well, with the stock falling 16.7% over the past month compared with the S&P 500’s 5.5% drop, indicating a sharper negative investor reaction relative to the broader market.

Expion360 incurred a net loss per share of $1.13 for 2025, significantly narrower than a loss of $21.03 in the prior year.

Revenues increased 72% to $9.7 million from $5.6 million, while net loss narrowed significantly to $6.2 million from $13.5 million in 2024.

Expion360 Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Expion360 Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Expion360 Inc. Quote

Fourth-Quarter 2025 Update

Net sales rose 12% year over year to $2.2 million from $2 million, reflecting improved demand and customer expansion. However, profitability deteriorated, with the company posting a gross loss of $0.3 million against a gross profit of $0.4 million in the prior-year quarter, primarily due to an inventory-related adjustment. Net loss widened sharply to $4.4 million from $0.3 million a year ago.

Other Key Business Metrics

Gross profit for full-year 2025 increased 16% to $1.3 million, although gross margin declined to 14% from 21% in 2024 due to a one-time obsolete inventory adjustment. Excluding this impact, adjusted gross profit would have reached $2.2 million, or 23% of sales, indicating underlying margin expansion.

Operating expenses remained elevated, with selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses rising 52% year over year to $12 million, driven by higher salaries, professional fees and increased research and development spending. However, as a percentage of revenue, SG&A improved modestly, reflecting some operating leverage.

Liquidity improved meaningfully during the year. Cash and cash equivalents rose to $3 million as of Dec. 31, 2025, from $0.5 million at 2024-end, while working capital increased to $6 million from $2 million. Net cash used in operations came in at $6.1 million, while the company used $9.6 million of net cash in operations in the prior-year comparable period.

Management Commentary

Management attributed the strong top-line growth to increased adoption of its lithium iron phosphate battery platforms, expansion of its customer base and stronger sales to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The recovery of the recreational vehicle (RV) market also contributed to improved demand, particularly for premium battery products and accessories.

CEO Joseph Hammer emphasized that the company is focused on innovation and expanding into adjacent markets, particularly industrial and construction applications. He highlighted ongoing efforts to improve product performance while reducing costs, which could support future margin expansion and reinvestment in product development.

Factors Influencing Performance

A key factor affecting reported profitability was the inventory-related adjustment, which negatively impacted both quarterly and annual gross margins. Excluding this one-time item, underlying profitability metrics would have been stronger, suggesting that operational performance was more favorable than headline numbers indicate.

At the same time, increased investment in research and development, along with higher personnel and professional expenses, weighed on earnings. These investments reflect the company’s strategy to expand its product portfolio and enter new markets, but contributed to higher near-term losses.

Guidance and Outlook

Management outlined strategic priorities for 2026. These include launching three next-generation battery models expected to be commercially available in the second half of 2026 and expanding into the industrial and construction sectors. The company also plans to deepen OEM partnerships and explore new revenue streams, including advanced battery chemistries and modular energy storage solutions.

Management expressed optimism about demand for higher energy density and cost-efficient battery systems, positioning these initiatives as key drivers of long-term growth.

Other Developments

During the period, Expion360 appointed Joseph Hammer as chief executive officer and chairman, signaling a leadership shift aimed at guiding the company’s next growth phase. The company also entered into a strategic partnership with Dealer Accessory Supply to launch the DASGen Hybrid Energy Storage System, targeting construction and industrial job sites.

Additionally, Expion360 announced plans for new product releases and indicated potential interest in selective acquisitions and partnerships to enhance vertical integration in power electronics and energy management, reflecting a broader push to diversify its business and strengthen its competitive positioning.

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Expion360 Inc. (XPON): Free Stock Analysis Report

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