Expion360 Inc. to Host Conference Call on May 15, 2025, to Discuss Q1 Financial Results and 2025 Milestones

Expion360 Inc. will discuss Q1 2025 financial results and initiatives in a conference call on May 15, 2025.

REDMOND, Ore., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Expion360 Inc.



(Nasdaq: XPON) (the “Company”), an industry leader in lithium-ion battery power storage, will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 15, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, and review ongoing initiatives and anticipated 2025 milestones. A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the call.





Expion360 Chief Executive Officer Brian Schaffner will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. The conference call will be accompanied by a presentation, which can be viewed during the webcast or accessed via the investor relations section of the Company’s website



here



.





To access the call, please use the following information:











Date



:





Thursday, May 15, 2025











Time:







4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time)











Dial-in:







1-844-825-9789











International Dial-in



:





1-412-317-5180











Conference Code:







10199138











Webcast



:







https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1716448&tp_key=0cfcd7be75















A telephone replay will be available approximately three hours after the call and will remain available through May 29, 2025, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 1-412-317-6671 from international locations, and entering replay pin number: 10199138. The replay can also be viewed through the webcast link above and the presentation utilized during the call will be available via the investor relations section of the Company’s website



here



.







About Expion360







Expion360 is an industry leader in premium lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries and accessories for recreational vehicles, marine applications, Light EV and residential energy storage.





The Company’s lithium-ion batteries feature half the weight of standard lead-acid batteries while delivering three times the power and ten times the number of charging cycles. Expion360 batteries also feature better construction and reliability compared to other lithium-ion batteries on the market due to their superior design and quality materials. Specially reinforced, fiberglass-infused, premium ABS and solid mechanical connections help provide top performance and safety. With Expion360 batteries, adventurers can enjoy the most beautiful and remote places on Earth even longer.





The Company is headquartered in Redmond, Oregon. Expion360 lithium-ion batteries are available today through more than 300 dealers, wholesalers, private-label customers, and OEMs across the country. To learn more about the Company, visit



expion360.com



.







