Expion360 Inc. Announces Conference Call to Discuss Q4 and Full Year 2024 Financial Results and 2025 Initiatives

Expion360 Inc. will discuss its 2024 financial results on March 31, 2025, during a conference call.

Quiver AI Summary

Expion360 Inc. will host a conference call on March 31, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, as well as ongoing initiatives and future milestones for 2025. The call will be led by CEO Brian Schaffner and will include a question-and-answer session. Interested parties can access the call via a provided dial-in number or view a livestream presentation on the company’s website. A replay of the call will be available shortly after it concludes and will remain accessible until April 14, 2025. Expion360 specializes in lithium iron phosphate batteries for recreational and marine applications, and has recently entered the home energy storage market. The company's advanced battery technology offers significant advantages over traditional lead-acid batteries, and Expion360 products are available through a wide network of dealers nationwide.

Potential Positives

Expion360 Inc. is poised to release its fourth quarter and full year financial results, indicating transparency and commitment to shareholder engagement.

The upcoming conference call, hosted by CEO Brian Schaffner, offers a platform for direct communication with investors and stakeholders, enhancing corporate transparency.

The announcement of entering the home energy storage market highlights the company's growth strategy and diversification of product offerings, which can attract a broader customer base.

Expion360's emphasis on superior battery design and performance positions it competitively within the lithium-ion battery industry, likely appealing to eco-conscious consumers and businesses.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any actual financial results or insights into the company's performance, which may lead to uncertainty among investors.

The announcement of an upcoming conference call without prior disclosure of financial performance may signal potential concern about the company's results.

The lack of immediate results disclosed may suggest that the company is not performing as expected, which could negatively impact investor confidence.

FAQ

When is Expion360's next conference call?

Expion360's next conference call is on Monday, March 31, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

How can I access the conference call?

You can access the conference call by dialing 1-844-825-9789 in the U.S. or 1-412-317-5180 internationally.

What will be discussed during the call?

The call will discuss Expion360's financial results for Q4 and full year 2024 and future initiatives for 2025.

Will a replay of the conference call be available?

Yes, a telephone replay will be available starting three hours after the call until April 14, 2025.

Where can I find more information about Expion360?

For more information, visit Expion360's website at expion360.com or access their investor relations section.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$XPON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $XPON stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



REDMOND, Ore., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Expion360 Inc.



(Nasdaq: XPON) (the “Company”), an industry leader in lithium-ion battery power storage, will hold a conference call on Monday, March 31, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, and review ongoing initiatives and anticipated 2025 milestones. A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the call.





Expion360 Chief Executive Officer Brian Schaffner will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. The conference call will be accompanied by a presentation, which can be viewed during the webcast or accessed via the investor relations section of the Company’s website



here



.





To access the call, please use the following information:











Date



:





Monday, March 31, 2025











Time:







4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time)











Dial-in:







1-844-825-9789











International Dial-in



:





1-412-317-5180











Conference Code:







10196334











Webcast



:







https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1705725&tp_key=ca73831ad8















A telephone replay will be available approximately three hours after the call and will remain available through April 14, 2025, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 1-412-317-6671 from international locations, and entering replay pin number: 10196334. The replay can also be viewed through the webcast link above and the presentation utilized during the call will be available via the investor relations section of the Company’s website



here



.







About Expion360







Expion360 is an industry leader in premium lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries and accessories for recreational vehicles and marine applications, with residential and industrial applications under development. On December 19, 2023, the Company announced its entrance into the home energy storage market with the introduction of two premium LiFePO4 battery storage systems that enable residential and small business customers to create their own stable micro-energy grid and lessen the impact of increasing power fluctuations and outages.





The Company’s lithium-ion batteries feature half the weight of standard lead-acid batteries while delivering three times the power and ten times the number of charging cycles. Expion360 batteries also feature better construction and reliability compared to other lithium-ion batteries on the market due to their superior design and quality materials. Specially reinforced, fiberglass-infused, premium ABS and solid mechanical connections help provide top performance and safety. With Expion360 batteries, adventurers can enjoy the most beautiful and remote places on Earth even longer.





The Company is headquartered in Redmond, Oregon. Expion360 lithium-ion batteries are available today through more than 300 dealers, wholesalers, private-label customers, and OEMs across the country. To learn more about the Company, visit



expion360.com



.







Company Contact:







Brian Schaffner, CEO





541-797-6714







Email Contact









External Investor Relations:







Chris Tyson, Executive Vice President





MZ Group - MZ North America





949-491-8235







XPON@mzgroup.us









www.mzgroup.us





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.