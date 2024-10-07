News & Insights

Markets
XPON

Expion360 To Effect 1-For-100 Reverse Stock Split

October 07, 2024 — 10:39 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Expion360 Inc. (XPON), a lithium-ion battery power storage solutions firm, announced Monday that its Board of Directors authorized the stockholders approved 1-for-100 reverse stock split of its common stock, par value $0.001 per share.

The Reverse Stock Split will become effective at 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time on October 8, 2024. The Common Stock will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "XPON" and will begin trading on a post-split basis when the market opens on October 9, 2024. The Reverse Stock Split is intended to enable the Company to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on Nasdaq.

At the Effective Time of the Reverse Stock Split, every 100 shares of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Stock will be combined into one share of Common Stock issued and outstanding, with no change to the par value of $0.001 per share.

The Reverse Stock Split affects all stockholders uniformly and will not alter any stockholder's percentage interest in the Common Stock.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XPON

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.