Expion360 To Effect 1-For-100 Reverse Stock Split

(RTTNews) - Expion360 Inc. (XPON), a lithium-ion battery power storage solutions firm, announced Monday that its Board of Directors authorized the stockholders approved 1-for-100 reverse stock split of its common stock, par value $0.001 per share.

The Reverse Stock Split will become effective at 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time on October 8, 2024. The Common Stock will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "XPON" and will begin trading on a post-split basis when the market opens on October 9, 2024. The Reverse Stock Split is intended to enable the Company to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on Nasdaq.

At the Effective Time of the Reverse Stock Split, every 100 shares of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Stock will be combined into one share of Common Stock issued and outstanding, with no change to the par value of $0.001 per share.

The Reverse Stock Split affects all stockholders uniformly and will not alter any stockholder's percentage interest in the Common Stock.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.