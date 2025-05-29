$EXPI stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$EXPI stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $14,830,992 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $EXPI:
$EXPI Insider Trading Activity
$EXPI insiders have traded $EXPI stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 25 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXPI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GLENN DARREL SANFORD (CEO and Chairman of the Board) has made 0 purchases and 25 sales selling 661,630 shares for an estimated $7,155,311.
$EXPI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 137 institutional investors add shares of $EXPI stock to their portfolio, and 134 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 4,206,528 shares (-79.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $41,139,843
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 1,280,611 shares (+207.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,524,375
- COPELAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 708,373 shares (-18.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,927,887
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 651,750 shares (+281.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,374,115
- INTEGRATED ADVISORS NETWORK LLC removed 564,938 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,502,436
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 506,121 shares (+126.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,949,863
- SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC added 383,982 shares (+1335.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,755,343
