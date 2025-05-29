Stocks
$EXPI stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

May 29, 2025 — 11:31 am EDT

Written by Quiver PriceTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

$EXPI stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $14,830,992 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $EXPI:

$EXPI Insider Trading Activity

$EXPI insiders have traded $EXPI stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 25 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXPI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • GLENN DARREL SANFORD (CEO and Chairman of the Board) has made 0 purchases and 25 sales selling 661,630 shares for an estimated $7,155,311.

$EXPI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 137 institutional investors add shares of $EXPI stock to their portfolio, and 134 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

