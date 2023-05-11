Experts: Sneaky Ways for West Coast Drivers To Cut Costs on Gas Prices

The West Coast — and the West in general — continues to suffer from the highest gas prices in the nation. During the height of the fuel inflation crisis in the summer of 2022, the average price per gallon hit $6.44 in California — drivers in some counties were paying over $7 — despite the national average topping out just under $5.02.

Gas prices in California, Oregon and Washington are subject to the same forces that drive volatility anywhere else — supply and demand, oil industry price gouging, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, etc. But high excise taxes and strict environmental regulations consistently saddle West Coast drivers with America’s least enviable trip to the gas station.

Here are a few tips to help you get around for less on the Pacific Coast.

West Coast States Make It Easy To Drive Less

The West Coast is famous for its many public programs designed to get cars off the road and reduce fuel consumption. They provide information about available services and connect like-minded drivers to share rides to work, school and even for travel. They also offer information about — and in some cases, incentives for — incorporating biking, walking and other human-powered forms of transportation into your regular schedule.

They’re worth looking into.

According to Rideshare.org, someone with a commute of at least 12 miles can save $1,500 or more per year with a two-person carpool — and that’s not counting the cost of tolls or parking.

And carpooling is just one option that you’ll find in the following West Coast drive-less initiatives.

California

The most populous state on the West Coast is a leader in incentivizing reduced fuel consumption.

“511 Rideshare is a program in California that encourages carpooling and other sustainable transportation options,” said Erin Kemp of the car-buying and vehicle-research platform Bumper. “It provides resources, information and incentives to commuters across the state, including those in major cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles and San Diego.”

Oregon

California’s 511 program is segmented by region — SoCal 511, for example, serves Southern California — but the drive-less initiative in its neighbor to the north is streamlined statewide.

“Get There Oregon is a comprehensive online platform and resource that promotes sustainable transportation options throughout the state of Oregon,” Kemp said. “It is an initiative led by the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) and is designed to help residents and commuters find and access a variety of transportation choices beyond single-occupancy driving.”

Resources include opportunities to carpool, vanpool and take public transit, as well as information about biking and walking, at least part of the time that you might otherwise drive. Get There Oregon has eight regional partners that serve most of the state’s residents.

Washington

Like California, Washington offers regional programs, forums and resource centers throughout the state. For example, King County Metro, which includes Seattle, connects users with ride-sharing opportunities and provides information on combining biking with buses and other transit services. Its Metro Flex program lets you ride anywhere in the service area for the same cost as a bus trip.

Washington also lets registered car- and van-poolers transport their vehicles on state-run commuter ferries free of charge.

Even if you travel across state lines, you don’t have to pass up on the opportunity to reduce wear and tear on your car and save on gas.

“Scoop is a popular carpooling platform available in several cities on the West Coast, including the San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, and Portland,” Kemp said. “It connects commuters who have similar routes, helping them share rides and reduce traffic congestion.”

There’s No Better Place To Go Electric

If you’re considering buying an EV, the West Coast is the best place in the country for ditching gas altogether. First, there’s the issue of convenience. Drivers in some places have to think about how they’ll charge their vehicles away from home.

That is not a consideration on the Pacific Coast.

“Drivers on the West Coast should consider switching to an EV if they think it will support their lifestyle,” said Kemp, who shared an EV deserts study from her company that ranked Oregon and California as No. 5 and No. 8 for EV chargers per capita.

There are also plenty of financial incentives for going electric in California, Oregon and Washington. All three states offer rebates and credits, as well as many county and regional incentives from local governments and utility companies.

“For example, Alameda Municipal Power offers a $4,000 rebate for drivers who buy a preowned battery electric vehicle,” Kemp said. “In Oregon, drivers who buy or lease an EV may qualify for up to $2,500 through the Oregon Clean Vehicle Rebate Program. In Washington, there’s no sales or use tax when installing an EV home charger.”

Do What You Would Do Anywhere — But Do It All the Time

The right apps can save you real money on gas no matter where you live — but West Coast residents should adopt a no-exceptions policy on using them every time they fill up.

“GasBuddy is one of the most popular apps for finding cheaper gas prices in your area,” said Fred Hoffman, who travels for a living as the founder and chief editor of The True Wilderness. “It allows you to search for fuel stations near your location, compare prices and even review customer ratings. Other great apps include GetUpside, FuelFinder and Waze. These can help you find the lowest prices on fuel, as well as locate stations with the best customer service.”

Beyond apps, you can save money on gas every time you fill up by:

Never paying for premium when regular will do

Opening a gas-specific rewards credit card

Signing up for loyalty rewards programs with the gas stations you visit most

Paying cash where the advertised price is lower

Slowing down, avoiding idling, not using a roof rack or carrier, keeping your tires inflated to the specified psi and keeping your vehicle well-maintained

