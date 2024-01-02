Experts: Never Buy These 5 Things Right After New Year’s

A new year, for many, often means it’s time to buy items that help you reach any resolutions you have for the coming year. While there are some items that are great deals at the start of the year, there are even more that are too expensive and can be purchased at a later date for less.

Take a moment to review your shopping list. If you see any of these five items on it, you should not buy them right after the New Year.

Experts: Make These 7 Money Resolutions If You Want To Become Rich on an Average Salary

And More: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

Mattresses

Buying a mattress after the New Year generally doesn’t yield any good deals to shoppers. The better approach is to shop for a mattress during a long holiday weekend.

The experts at Offers.com recommend shopping the following weekends to find major mattress sales:

Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend

Presidents’ Day weekend

Memorial Day weekend

4th of July weekend

I’m an Interior Designer: Don’t Waste Your Money on These 5 Home Trends in 2024

Furniture

Like mattresses, if you’re shopping for a new bed, couch or other major furniture pieces, your best bet is to wait for a better sale date.

In an article on Northwestern Mutual, money expert Andrea Woroch recommended February and long holiday weekends as the best shopping dates for steep furniture discounts.

Jewelry

You might think shopping for jewelry is a savvy move to make ahead of Valentine’s Day.

However, the experts at Offers.com said it’s more likely you’ll find deals on leftover themed jewelry from the holidays, which may not be what shoppers are after. If you’re looking for the best discounts, consider waiting until after Valentine’s Day is over.

Snow Removal Equipment or Snow Sports Gear

While January is a good month to buy winter clothing at inexpensive prices, the same can’t be said for finding deals on snow removal equipment or gear, like skis or snowboards.

Woroch said retailers tend to keep these prices steady during the winter months. The better time to shop if you need these supplies is in March, as the season comes to an end.

Major Appliances

January does offer deals on smaller kitchen appliances, but these offers aren’t as readily available for major appliances, like refrigerators or washers and dryers.

If you can wait to replace these appliances, the Offers.com experts recommend shopping during Presidents’ Day or Memorial Day weekend.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Experts: Never Buy These 5 Things Right After New Year’s

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.