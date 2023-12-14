Experts: Make These 7 Money Resolutions If You Want To Become Rich on an Average Salary

The average American salary is now $63,795, according to the Social Security Administration. If you’re making around that amount, being “rich” may seem out of reach. But with the proper planning, you can use what you have to build wealth over the long term.

I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: 4 Things To Stop Buying That Are a Waste of Money

Learn: Pocket an Extra $400 a Month With This Simple Hack

As you think ahead to the new year, consider making these expert-approved money resolutions to become wealthy while earning an average income.

1. Create and Stick to a Budget

“Establishing a comprehensive budget is the foundation,” said Taylor Kovar, CFP, CEO of Kovar Wealth Management. “It helps in understanding where your money is going and identifying areas where you can cut back.”

Once you create a budget, you can earmark a portion of your income to go toward goals that will help you build wealth.

2. Pay Off High-Interest Debts

“High-interest debts, such as credit card balances, can significantly hinder wealth accumulation,” Kovar said. “Focus on paying off these debts as quickly as possible, possibly using strategies like the debt snowball or avalanche methods.”

The debt snowball method involves paying off your lowest-balance debts first and building up to paying larger debts, while the avalanche method entails paying off your debt by interest rate, starting with your highest-rate debt.

Best Bank Account at Capital One: High APY Savings Account With $0 Minimum Requirements

3. Contribute as Much as You Can to Your Employer-Sponsored Retirement Plan

“Contribute to employer-sponsored retirement plans like 401(k) [plans], especially if there is a matching contribution,” Kovar said. “If possible, max out these contributions or at least contribute enough to get the full employer match.”

He also recommends opening an IRA to further boost your retirement savings.

4. Invest Early and Often

“The key to building wealth is not to simply save, but to save and invest,” said Robert R. Johnson, Ph.D., CFA, professor of finance at Creighton University’s Heider College of Business. “To build true wealth, one should invest early and consistently and take prudent risks.”

Johnson recommends investing in the stock market and allowing compound interest to grow your money over time. “Dollar-cost average into a broadly diversified stock fund and invest whether the market is up, down or sideways,” he said.

In addition to stocks, you may want to consider investing in an annuity product, such as Gainbridge’s FastBreak annuity. Annuities can offer higher APYs than certificates of deposit, and they are more flexible. For example, Gainbridge’s FastBreak annuity pays 6.15% APY* (five times the national CD average) and allows you to withdraw up to 10% of your account value each year without penalty.

5. Build an Emergency Fund

It’s difficult to build wealth if you need to take on debt to cover an emergency.

“Aim to build an emergency fund that covers three to six months of living expenses,” Kovar said. “This fund can help you avoid dipping into your investments during financial emergencies.”

6. Boost Your Income

If you’re earning an average salary at your job, you may want to look into ways to create more income streams.

“Consider side hustles or part-time jobs to supplement your income,” Kovar said. “The additional income can be directed toward savings and investments.”

7. Automate Savings and Retirement Contributions

“Making retirement and savings contributions automatic is a wise approach,” Johnson said. “People should try and automate as many financial decisions as they can. For instance, have an amount taken out of each paycheck and put directly into an investment fund — most appropriately, a low-cost stock index fund.”

If you automate contributions at the beginning of the year, you never have to think about it again.

“The biggest advantage of automatic plans are the behavioral underpinnings of the plans,” Johnson said. “If we are enrolled in an automatic savings plan, inertia and the inherent laziness of people tend to work in our favor. That is, once enrolled in an automatic savings plan, people tend to stay enrolled.”



*Rate as of 12/4/23 for a three-year investment term, subject to change. Withdrawals above the 10% free-withdrawal amount subject to a withdrawal charge and market-value adjustment. FastBreak is issued by Gainbridge Life Insurance Company in Zionsville, Indiana. FastBreak is not a tax-deferred annuity; instead, is taxed annually.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Experts: Make These 7 Money Resolutions If You Want To Become Rich on an Average Salary

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.