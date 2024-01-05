Experts: Here’s a Morning Routine That Can Improve Your Financial Health

Any psychologist worth their salt will tell you that if you want to be happier, you need to build healthy habits — and stick to them. This could mean regular exercise, structured meals or a nice warm bath at night to close your long, busy days.

‘Shark Tank’ Star Barbara Corcoran: Why I Live in a Mobile Home (and Why I Paid $1 Million for It)

Learn: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

Part of being happy is being financially secure, and health doesn’t end with your physical self — it extends to your bank account. Research shows that when you’re in a financially fit position, you’re more inclined to make wiser decisions in all areas, and you’re definitely way less stressed out. Plus, research has shown that money, to some extent, does bring happiness.

So here’s where things get interesting: If there are habits and routines that can make you healthier and happier, body and mind, are there also habits that can help you build and maintain financial wellness? There absolutely are!

To learn more, GOBankingRates talked with financial experts to hear about their morning routines that keep them grounded and connected to their fiscal wellbeing so that they can maintain their wealth and success.

Read the Top Money-Related Headlines

Every morning, Jay Zigmont, Ph.D., MBA, CFP, the founder of Childfree Wealth, does a quick scan of the biggest money-related headlines of the day thus far.

“I’m looking to see if there are any major events that I need to research,” Zigmont said. “I don’t try to time the market, so I’m not likely to make huge changes to my investments, but a general awareness helps.”

Check Out: 9 Books Mark Cuban Recommends If You Want To Be Successful

Have a Homemade Breakfast

When you’re in the thick of the morning rush, it’s tempting to run over to Starbucks or another coffee spot to get a meal and a latte. But this is a poor habit for your financial health.

“Each morning, I make breakfast,” said Zigmont. “It is cheap to make at home, and we have a nice coffee maker, which prevents the need for expensive coffee trips.”

Meal Prep and Cook

Speaking of breakfast, you may want to pick one or two mornings a week to cook in batches so that you will be set up for success for days at a time.

“I make a giant frittata Monday morning that lasts for four or six breakfasts,” said Anne Lester, a personal finance and retirement expert and the author of “Your Best Financial Life.”

Jot Down Thoughts of Gratitude

You may have heard about how helpful journaling with a focus on gratitude can be for your mental health, but it’s also helpful for your financial health.

“Every morning, I have a ritual of jotting down thoughts, usually three to five, in my gratitude journal,” said Jeff Rose, CFP, founder of Good Financial Cents. “This simple act of acknowledging the things I’m thankful for grounds me in a sense of contentment. It’s a powerful tool that keeps me focused on what truly matters, reducing the temptation to make unnecessary purchases.”

Practice Mindfulness, Such as Meditation or Prayer

If you’re religious, you may want to start your day off with a prayer or two. If not, you can still benefit from mindfulness activities, such as meditation.

“Starting the day with meditation and prayer helps in maintaining a calm and focused mind, which is crucial for making sound financial decisions,” Rose said.

Set Daily Financial Goals

“Each morning, I set small, achievable financial goals for the day,” Rose said. “This could be as simple as not spending on non-essentials or finding ways to save a few dollars. I also review my long-term goals and make sure my daily goals help keep me on track.”

Read for Pleasure and for Business

“I always have a book or two that I’m either reading or listening to on audio. I tend to have a ‘fun’ fiction book on audio,” Zigmont said. “And I’m reading other [books] for professional development and the book club for our podcast.”

Exercise

Exercise is absolutely great for all aspects of your health — including your financial health.

“Morning exercise is a vital part of my routine, and taking my puppies for a walk is one of my favorite ways to get moving,” Rose said. “It’s an enjoyable and effective way to keep fit, and the benefits extend to my financial health, as well. Walking with my pets in the fresh air clears my mind, reducing stress and enhancing my ability to make thoughtful financial decisions.”

In all, you’ll find that these habits are powerful tools to implement in your morning for a few key reasons. They’ll help keep you on track physically, mentally, emotionally and financially, too!

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Experts: Here’s a Morning Routine That Can Improve Your Financial Health

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.