Experts Weigh In On Whether “Cancel For Any Reason” Travel Insurance Is Worth The Cost

Although the Covid-19 vaccine rollout is putting vacations back on calendars, experts in the travel industry say some flexibility with your travel plans is still important.

When you book your next vacation—and if you want the best possible protection against canceling unexpectedly—purchasing “cancel for any reason” (CFAR) coverage is the ticket.

We asked travel insurance experts for their advice on how to determine if you need this top-tier coverage.

The Nuts and Bolts of Cancel for Any Reason Coverage

Cancel for any reason coverage is an optional upgrade that gives you the most flexibility if you want to cancel a trip. Without it, you’ll receive trip cancellation reimbursement only if you cancel for a reason listed in the policy. But with CFAR, you can get partial reimbursement no matter what your reason for canceling is—from wanting to watch the season premiere of “The Crown” to being mad at your traveling companion.

Other must-knows about CFAR:

Reimbursement is usually 50% or 75% of your pre-paid and non-refundable trip costs

You must have insured 100% of your pre-paid and non-refundable trip costs

You must add CFAR coverage within a certain time period after making your first trip deposit, such as 10 to 21 days

In addition to these eligibility requirements, you must cancel the trip at least two days before your departure date in order to make a claim under CFAR.

Adding a “cancel for any reason” upgrade to a travel insurance policy will increase a policy’s premium by about 40%, says Steven Benna, a spokesperson for Squaremouth, a travel insurance comparison provider. He observes that since the start of 2020, the average cost of a standard trip cancellation insurance policy has been $299. During that same time, the average cost of a policy with cancel for any reason coverage has been $428—about 43% more.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Benna says there’s been a significant increase in the number of travelers buying “cancel for any reason” coverage. Since the start of 2020, roughly 14% of all purchases through Squaremouth included a “cancel for any reason” upgrade. By comparison, about 4% of policies purchased in 2019 included the upgrade, says Benna.

What Experts Think About CFAR

For travel supplier issues

The biggest benefit of adding “cancel for any reason” coverage is the flexibility of having coverage when standard trip cancellation benefits won’t apply, says Benna. For example, in the event a travel supplier cancels, most policies will not provide coverage under trip cancellation. Amid the pandemic, many travel suppliers have either provided refunds or vouchers for future trips, but this is handled on a case-by-case basis by each individual travel supplier.

If your travel supplier offers no refund, you could receive partial reimbursement under “cancel for any reason” coverage.

For Covid coverage

A lack of Covid-related in many travel insurance plans has also emphasized the importance of “cancel for any reason” coverage. Alternately, look specifically for travel plans that cover Covid cancellation and medical expenses.

“‘Cancel for any reason’ allows you to confidently plan and book future trips, with the added protection of being able to change your mind knowing you can get a majority of your money back,” says Benna. “Based on this and our sales data, we expect ‘cancel for any reason’ will continue to be an important benefit moving forward.”

For the most flexibility

Ronni Kenoian, a spokesperson for InsureMyTrip, a travel insurance comparison provider, recommends “cancel for any reason” coverage because it gives you the most cancellation flexibility and is the only option that will cover fear of travel.

According to an InsureMyTrip poll of travel insurance professionals, ‘cancel for any reason’ is the most wished-for coverage. The percent of buyers adding CFAR fluctuates but usually one in 10 go for the upgrade, says Kenoian.

Carol Mueller, a spokesperson for Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection, says ‘cancel for any reason’ coverage is worth the added cost if you want to protect your trip investment for reasons that aren’t covered for cancellation—like simply deciding you don’t want to go.

“Events like a pandemic, acts of war or even a last-minute canceled wedding and subsequently the honeymoon are also typically excluded in every travel insurance plan,” she observes.

Weighing the Options

Mueller recommends that you weigh the cost of CFAR coverage against your own personal tolerance for paying penalties if you decide to cancel. “If you are skittish of losing the non-refundable payments paid for that trip of a lifetime, I recommend you look into travel insurance that offers a ‘cancel for any reason’ upgrade,” she says.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.