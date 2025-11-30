Experts Weigh In: Can Apple’s Stock Inch Past $300 per Share Before Year’s End?

Apple’s (AAPL) stock price set a new record high in mid-November as the iPhone maker benefited from a bullish stock market driven by artificial intelligence (AI), though its shares later dipped amid rising fears that the AI bubble will burst.

Read More: Self-Made Millionaires Suggest 5 Stocks You Should Never Sell

Explore More: 9 Low-Effort Ways To Make Passive Income (You Can Start This Week)

Before that dip, there was speculation that Apple’s stock could hit $300 a share before the end of the year, and its shares have risen again, closing at $277.20 on Nov. 25. Can Apple’s stock price hit $300 before 2026? Here’s what experts have to say about Apple’s stock.

Lagging Other Tech Leaders

The question of whether Apple can reach $300 a share by year’s end was the subject of a Nov. 9 24/7 Wall Street article. It made the case that a late market surge would be needed to push the stock that high and suggested that such a surge is unlikely.

“It’s very difficult to envision Apple stock at or above the $300 level [by the end of 2025], given [that] much of the timely, needle-moving catalysts lie in the first half of next year,” 24/7 Wall Street noted.

At the time of the article, Apple’s share price was in the midst of a monthslong rally, like much of the rest of the stock market.

But while other “Magnificent 7” tech stocks like Alphabet (GOOG) and Nvidia (NVDA) have soared in 2025 — notching gains of 67% and 30%, respectively, for the year as of Nov. 26 — Apple shares are up only about 14% for the year. That gain also lags the tech-heavy Nasdaq, which is up about 20% in 2025.

As previously reported by GOBankingRates, one concern among analysts is that so much of Apple’s growth is tied to the iPhone. The company also has less potential upside from AI than other tech heavyweights.

Check Out: This ‘Boring’ Investment Could Be the Secret To Never Running Out of Retirement Income

Can Apple Reach $300 in 2025?

Whether Apple shares can hit $300 by the end of the year depends on a number of factors — including Wall Street’s overall performance, which has been spotty of late.

If the market regains its momentum, however, Apple has a “real shot” at reaching $300 a share by the end of 2025, according to Edward Corona, founder of The Options Oracle AI Trade Manager.

“But I don’t see it as a straight line,” he told GOBankingRates. “The stock is sitting in a healthy long-term uptrend, and every major pullback over the past few years has been met with strong buying around the 200-day average. The bigger driver here is that Apple doesn’t need explosive growth to climb that last 10% — it just needs stability and continued demand for its ecosystem.”

A $300 stock price is more of a “when” than “if,” Corona added, and getting there in 2025 could be a “realistic timeline.”

Chad Cummings, an attorney and certified public accountant (CPA) at Cummings & Cummings Law who previously worked in finance and tax, has a slightly less upbeat take on Apple’s prospects of hitting $300 a share by the end of 2025.

“Apple’s move … to $300 this year requires catalysts strong enough to overpower weak consumer sentiment,” Cummings told GOBankingRates. “The short answer is that this is a long-shot in 2025.”

He cited challenging macro and operational issues facing Apple right now. “Households remain strained by intractable inflation in essentials, which suppresses discretionary spending on high-ticket devices,” Cummings said.

He also noted margin pressure created by tariffs. “Even slight tariff adjustments can shave hundreds of basis points off product margins. A stock that already trades at a premium multiple cannot absorb that erosion without market pushback,” he said.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Experts Weigh In: Can Apple’s Stock Inch Past $300 per Share Before Year’s End?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.