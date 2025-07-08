Experts Say These AI Tricks Can Make You Over $10K a Year

Let’s be real, running a business on the side is no joke. Between brainstorming, content creation, marketing and admin work, it can feel like you’ve signed up for three jobs instead of one.

That’s where AI can quietly (but powerfully) step in. But to really succeed, you need to understand your business inside and out. AI won’t do all the thinking for you, it just helps you move quicker and create more opportunities to make money.

So what exactly can AI do? You might be surprised by the sheer scope of what AI is capable of now. Here are some easy ways to leverage AI even now.

1. Idea Generation That Doesn’t Drain You

Ever spent hours trying to come up with blog post ideas, course outlines or product descriptions? Tools like ChatGPT can offer a launchpad.

In a recent CNBC article, Jaeden Schafer, a software engineer and side hustler who co-hosts the “AI Hustle” podcast, used it to come up with 20 podcast questions around AI and side hustles. A few of those turned into hit episodes.

And if you’ve done your own research (which you should), AI can summarize it fast. Side hustle blogger Nick Loper recently used a chatbot to break down hundreds of open-ended survey responses. What would’ve taken days took minutes.

2. First Drafts That Don’t Feel Like a Chore

Writing isn’t everyone’s strength. That’s why Kathy Kristof, founder of SideHusl.com, lets AI draft her headlines, pitch emails and product blurbs.

“Using AI to create a first draft that’s then edited by a human seems like a no-brainer,” she said.

Even Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang uses it to sketch out speeches and articles. He feeds it outlines and old material, then lets the bot take the first swing.

3. Visual and Audio Content Made Faster

If you run a YouTube channel, sell print-on-demand goods or create courses, AI can help there, too. Creators use tools like Midjourney to brainstorm images and Canva to polish them. Some even use voice-mimicking bots (like Loper did on his podcast) to experiment with audio content.

4. Automation That Pays Off

From AI-generated product descriptions to automated customer replies, many Etsy and Shopify sellers are using these tools to cut busywork. And no-code platforms like Bubble or Zapier let non-coders build revenue-generating micro tools, like resume reviewers or legal doc helpers.

Experts like Microsoft’s Nandiaa Giri say AI has opened up new paths for coders, like selling prompts or creating lightweight SaaS tools using no-code platforms. As you can see, AI won’t build your business, but when paired with niche knowledge and smart automation, it can absolutely scale it.

Let AI Be the Competitive Advantage That Boosts Your Success

In short, AI isn’t magic but a massive time-saver. And when time is your most valuable currency, that could be the edge your side hustle needs to become something bigger.

