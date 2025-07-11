Experts Predict Whether Tesla Stock Can Make You Rich by 2035

Tesla’s grim 2025 became even grimmer on July 2, when the Elon Musk-led electric vehicle (EV) company reported another big sales plunge. But as with many things involving Tesla (and Musk), investors and analysts were mixed over what it all means.

You can expect those mixed reactions to continue well into the future. That’s partly because of Tesla’s unique status as both a carmaker and tech company, experts say. But it’s also because so much of its value is tied directly to the mercurial Musk.

If you hope to get rich off Tesla stock over the next decade, be prepared to ride out periods of extreme volatility. In 2025 alone, its price has ranged from below $220 a share to above $430. Shares are down about 22% for the year as of July 10.

So what can investors expect with Tesla’s stock over the next decade?

‘Moonshots’ and Turbulence

“Whether Tesla makes someone ‘rich’ by 2035 depends on how you define rich — and whether you think Tesla is a car company, a tech company or something else entirely,” said Edward Corona, a Florida-based trader and publisher of The Options Oracle Newsletter. “If you’re betting on Elon, you’re betting on a guy who’s delivered moonshots before, but you’re also signing up for turbulence. That’s just the trade-off.”

That trade-off has come into full focus in 2025 for a number of reasons — the biggest of which is Musk’s relationship with President Donald Trump. Musk began the year as the budget-slashing head of Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). But after stepping down from the role in May, Musk has since become estranged from Trump after criticizing the president’s spending bill.

The brand damage caused by Musk’s political activities contributed to another record EV sales decline during Tesla’s second quarter, CNN reported. Even so, the company’s shares moved higher because its results topped some analyst estimates.

Leading Innovator

Despite this year’s extreme ups and downs, many experts still put a high value on Tesla because of its focus on innovation. One of those experts is Charles Harris, portfolio manager at O’Neil Global Advisors. In a May interview, he told Investor’s Business Daily that investors should take a patient, long-term view of Tesla when assessing its value.

“I still have a large position in Tesla — particularly in my non-margin accounts — which I’m just holding,” Harris said, although he conceded that Tesla’s stock volatility makes it hard on investors with large positions.

Can You Get Rich Off Tesla by 2035?

From a pure price standpoint, Tesla shares could still double over the next decade, Corona said. But he doesn’t expect the stock to benefit from the same “hype cycle” it enjoyed in the past.

“I think that ship has sailed,” he told GOBankingRates. “If [Tesla] gets there, it’ll be because it matures into something like an energy or AI infrastructure play … And the path back to real growth likely won’t be linear.”

Long-term, Corona recommended that Tesla investors show the kind of patience that many don’t have. “The long-term bull case isn’t dead — it’s just different now,” he said. “Less cult, more fundamentals. I’m not writing it off, but I’m not slapping a ‘get rich’ label on it, either. There are too many moving parts between now and [2035].”

