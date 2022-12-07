Experts Pick: Travel Credit Cards To Anticipate In 2023

While it’s not possible to know exactly what the banks have in store for each coming year, that doesn’t mean that we can’t have some fun speculating. Here are some of our predictions for what we could see with travel credit cards in 2023.

More Transferable-Points Options

In November 2022, Barclays surprised everyone by adding several travel partners to its redemption options for Barclay Arrival Plus cardholders. The strange part is that the Arrival Plus isn’t even open to new applicants. Therefore, adding in travel partners can only mean a handful of things, but hopefully one of those includes the introduction of a strong competitor card to contend against some of the amazing travel rewards cards already on the market.

And speaking of adding transfer partners, maybe 2023 will be the year that Wells Fargo finally jumps on the bandwagon and creates this as an option. Although Wells Fargo issues the Bilt World Elite Mastercard® which does have the ability to transfer rewards to partners, the bank’s own Wells Fargo Rewards are stuck in another dark decade when transfer partners did not exist.

Wells Fargo recently revamped its Wells Fargo Rewards program and credit card lineup, ultimately simplifying the entire thing. The new year would be the perfect time to add a little pizazz to the redemption options.

The other stragglers slogging to hop on the transfer-partner train are U.S. Bank and Bank of America. Both banks offer cards with strong points-earning structures, but they lack flair on the redemption side. By not offering the ability to transfer to partner airlines and hotels, cards like the U.S. Bank Altitude® Reserve Visa Infinite® Card* and the Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card just can’t quite compete.

What my crystal ball says: At least one more bank, but hopefully more, will introduce travel transfer partners for points redemptions.

Catering to Off-the-Grid Travelers

The pandemic has made some lasting changes in the way people, well, people. While popular tourist attractions will always have a place in the travel industry, more travelers are seeking seclusion with a dash of uniqueness.

Credit cards have never been great about catering to these types of travelers. In 2021, we did see an Airbnb credit offered via the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card, but that was a limited time offer. The demand for these types of travel redemptions is still there, however, and only getting stronger. That doesn’t mean there aren’t some round-about ways to redeem points for this type of travel, but it’s never particularly straightforward.

Let’s see 2023 ring in a revolution where redeeming your points for off-the-grid travel is at least a decent option. And don’t ask me what that looks like because I don’t know—that’s what they get paid the big bucks for. Someone has to have an idea on how to make it so I can redeem points for my volcano climbing excursions in the depths of Central and South America.

Nothing grim in these tea leaves—my cup is showing promising perks for the adventurers.

All-Time High Welcome Offers

The year 2021 was filled with incredible welcome offers. The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card jumped up to 100,000 Ultimate Rewards points for the first time since its inception, which even then was 80,000 Ultimate Rewards. And Capital One introduced one of the most exciting cards since the Chase Sapphire Reserve® came out and it also comes with a whopper of a welcome offer.

But neither of those two cards have reached those levels in 2022. Granted, a handful of other cards have had some monster offers, but none of them have sparked as much excitement as the bonuses of 2021. With the economy in question and the haunting prospect of recession, 2023 would be a perfectly reasonable time to bring back some of the offers.

My prediction: High welcome-bonus offers on cards people actually want.

Bottom Line

Without a formal announcement from an issuer, it’s impossible to know for sure what travel credit cards have in store for 2023. But we can make a few reasonable assumptions based on market trends and our own desires.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.