Experts Are Watching These 12 Stocks

With the stock market shifting in response to global trade tensions, interest rates and changing consumer behaviors, some stocks are standing out to experts as worth watching. From artificial intelligence (AI) to fintech, pharma and beverage stocks, these companies are catching attention for their long-term growth potential.

Here’s a closer look at some stocks experts believe are worth watching right now.

SoFi Technologies

High interest rates have put pressure on many financial institutions, but they’ve also created opportunities for innovative fintech companies like SoFi (SOFI). Known for offering a wide range of services, from banking and lending to investing, SoFi’s customer base continues to grow.

“Sofi Technologies (SOFI) stock has seen its share of ups and downs, but it’s exactly the kind of company you expect to thrive when interest rates are at the highest level in nearly twenty years,” said Jermal Chandler, options trading expert and live show host at Tastylive. “Investors should expect some volatility since 70% of its lending portfolio is unsecured loans, but that’s just a part of the ride. Sofi is a one-stop shop for banking, loans, investing and crypto. You can’t beat that.”

For investors willing to accept short-term fluctuations, SoFi is a compelling long-term bet on digital banking.

Amazon

Amazon (AMZN) has long been a dominant force in e-commerce and cloud computing, but the company’s latest push into grocery delivery could shake up the food delivery industry.

“Recently, Amazon launched same-day grocery delivery, which was a big blow to home delivery services Instacart and DoorDash. Food deliveries have remained resilient since the pandemic, and this is a major expansion to Amazon’s other offerings. Amazon already owns Whole Foods and recently began exerting more control over the chain, so you can expect more to come in this new direction,” Chandler said.

This expansion creates new revenue opportunities across Amazon’s already diverse business lines.

4 AI Stock Picks

AI demand is fueling the growth of several companies in various industries. According to the International Data Corporation, global spending on AI will more than double by 2028 and potentially reach $632 billion.

“I see the AI sector as the leader now with companies like Nvidia, ASML Holding, and Palantir Technologies growing much faster amid AI hype,” said Julia Khandoshko, CEO of Mind Money. “All three have good chances to grow even more, even despite the China-U.S. trade war and the problems in the semiconductor sector.”

CoreWeave (CRWV) is another AI-related stock to watch.

“The company has only been public for just under six months, so if you’re focusing on the recent bottom-line earnings miss then you’re missing the point,” Chandler said. “It’s an AI data center company that has a $30B backlog of contracts, which includes deals with OpenAI and Nvidia. Those facts speak volumes for the stock’s future.”

Heineken

Consumer staple stocks may not be as attractive as stocks in AI, but Heineken (HEINY) is gaining attention for its global reach and attractive valuation.

“One of the companies where we’re seeing attractive favorability is Heineken,” said Grace Glockner, national accounts director at Scharf Investments. “Shares have traded out of favor recently, but the company has a strong portfolio of leading brands, a long-term track record of consistent, low-economic-sensitivity earnings growth, strong financial health, and healthy future growth prospects.”

Trading at less than 14 times forward earnings, Heineken could be a long-term portfolio staple.

2 Pharma Leaders

Healthcare remains one of the most recession-resistant sectors, and pharma companies with strong product pipelines will likely experience more growth.

“Companies that make drugs are at highs now, although the global pandemic seems to be a matter of the past,” Khandoshko said. “The industry is thriving with good companies, for example, Eli Lilly, an entity that produces obesity treatments. Its revenue increased by 32% in 2024, and profit is forecasted to grow by 40% in 2025. Novo Nordisk can also be a strong choice.”

3 Coal Industry Picks

If you’re seeking diversification in the energy sector, coal stocks are worth watching.

“It’s also time to rethink the coal industry. The reason for it is that this field was largely overlooked over the past decade due to ESG trends and underinvestment in new mines. Summer blackouts in Europe and the U.S. show that coal and other energy providers will not be written off too soon,” Khandoshko said. “In light of this, it’s worth taking a look at companies like Peabody Energy, Coronado Global Resources, and Natural Resource Partners.”

